It was a little after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when Vance Welch got a call from the Milton Fire Department - one that any business owner would hate to receive.
They told him a fire had hit Novara, his flagship restaurant in East Milton Square.
Standing in the high-ceilinged space a little over a month later, Welch said his construction crew and his staff have been amazing.
As a worker was drilling in the kitchen area, Welch said he was hopeful that the restaurant will be reopening soon, maybe as soon as the next week.
“We’re still hoping for next week. We just can’t confirm that,” said Welch, who opened the restaurant seven years ago.
“It’s been tough on everybody. We have over 100 employees and we’ve been anxious to get back to work,” he said. “If I knew a date, even if it was further out than I’d like, it would be better than not knowing right now. It’s the ‘not knowing’ that’s frustrating. A lot of people want to book Christmas parties, holiday parties, but we just can’t commit to them.”
Gift cards are still available, he said with a smile.
Welch said that the fire was contained to a small area but smoke and water damage was more widespread.
“We still have to have multiple inspections as well. There are still a lot of steps involved. We have plenty of people ready to help us get there,” he said.
On the morning of the fire, Welch rushed to the building at 556 Adams St., just doors away from Abby Park, the first full service restaurant he opened in 2008 and still helps oversee.
“You couldn’t see in here. The smoke was everywhere,” said Welch, standing in the main dining room in the building that was once a movie theater. “A lot of the damage was in the back where you can’t see it.”
He said the fire had traveled up the duct work over a fryolator that apparently malfunctioned.
After quickly putting out the fire assisted by other departments, Milton firefighters brought in fans that got rid of the smoke.
Welch said that cleanup crews were brought in as soon as possible.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.