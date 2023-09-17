The granite sign garden in front of Pierce Middle School was a sore sight with weeds almost ten feet tall, crabgrass engulfing the perennial flowers, and stinging nettles everywhere.
The school’s opening day was only four days off and a total clean-up was needed to welcome the middle schoolers. To the rescue came six willing community service volunteers from Milton High School, most of whom had attended PMS.
With volunteer Beth Neville organizing the students the clean up was finished in two hours. The most challenging task was to teach the kids what was a weed and what was a flowering lily. With hoes, rakes, clippers, choppers, and gloves the students attacked the weeds, grown especially tall because of the summer rains.
After clearing the garden, bright red Coleus were added to make an eye-catching border. The annuals were donated by Planning Board member Maggie Oldfield of Thayer Nursery.
Hopefully the volunteers will be back to plant spring blooming red and yellow tulips and daffodils.
Students who participated are Leo Gerald, Arianna Key, Sydney Deas-Theodat, Daryl Nguyen, Elijah Etheart and Julian Rowan. Work was completed on Aug. 28.
