Two more 40B housing development proposals were presented on Oct. 7, plans that call for a total of 36 units of new housing to be built at 936 Brush Hill Road and 16 Amor Road.
This brings to seven the total number of 40B developments that are pending before the town.
The Select Board will hold public hearings on the proposals during its next meeting on Oct. 21.
The board has until Nov. 9 to make known to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MassHousing) any objections it has to the two most recent proposals that again call for multi-family housing developments in areas with primarily single-family homes.
Milton remains subject to the provisions of the state law that allow developers to bypass many local regulations for communities that do not meet the requirement of having 10 percent of housing units in a community qualify as “affordable” under state guidelines. Milton is currently at about 5 percent.
The two most recent proposals were put forward by Comprehensive Land Holdings LLC, whose principals, members of the Tamposi family, currently have two additional, much larger 40B proposals pending before the town’s Board of Appeals.
