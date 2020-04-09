Imagine a group of 200 people taking to the football field and filtering into the bleachers at Milton High School, each keeping about 10 to 15 feet away from each other.
The group members are armed with red and green voting cards and are there not to play a ball game but to deal with the serious mission of setting a $115 million budget and deciding major issues facing the town.
That is one of the five “possibilities” that Town Moderator Bob Hiss presented to the Select Board as alternatives for the June 15 Town Meeting in the age of the coronavirus.
The buffer of time created when the Select Board voted to postpone the meeting originally set for May 4 has given Hiss time to come up with some possible alternatives to a traditional Town Meeting.
Those range from a no-change alternative of continuing to meet in the Milton High School auditorium, to hosting a virtual meeting with members connected via an application like Zoom and voting via a separate app or a shared Google document.
Hiss said that legislation is currently pending that would allow meeting dates to be pushed beyond June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
