When solar panels were being installed on the roof of the tallest building at Fuller Village a few years ago, Executive Director Deborah Felton said she simply had to see them first hand.
Up she went through a hatch in the roof, and she admits it proved a tougher climb than she had imagined - up a metal ladder and over a three-foot wall.
Felton said she nearly gave those watching her climb a stroke.
“I had to be up there to see that project. There was no way I wasn’t going to see it,” she said with a laugh.
At 70 and recently retired, Felton in an interview said she hasn’t tired of scaling heights and serving as an advocate in Milton, fighting injustices - big and little - and speaking her mind.
Described by many as a person you would want on your team and maybe not on the opposing team, Felton recently turned in her golf cart and ended her 16-year commitment of leading Fuller with its 400 diverse residents and 60 acres of property.
Felton is now executive director emeritus and serving in her place is Molly Welch.
Felton was the first executive director reporting to the Fuller Village Board of Directors, and Board President Chris Heavey said she left the senior living community in “a strong position for the future,” serving Milton residents and those from surrounding communities.
“Deborah is well regarded by residents, staff, the board, and the community at large. Deborah’s dedication to the staff and compassionate caring of the residents was truly remarkable," Heavey said.
Felton grew up on the beach in Quincy in a household where debating issues was encouraged and political candidates were supported. She has been up front in her advocacy of changes she felt were needed.
“It’s in my blood,” Felton said.
She and her husband Robert Baylor, a retired judge and lawyer, are members of Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills, and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. They have three daughters: Jessica, Leia, and Isabel.
Rabbi Alfred Benjamin said that when he was new to Milton, Felton, a past president of the temple, was one of the first people to welcome him.
“She did it by driving me around to show me Milton and the nearby areas. She felt it was very important to help integrate me into the community,” Benjamin said. “She's a doer. She understands the power of showing up.”
Benjamin said he has always “trusted that she’ll share the truth as she sees it.”
Former School Committee member Ada Rosmarin said that Felton has been like a slightly older sister to her. The two belong to the same temple and met when their children were young.
