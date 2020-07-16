While COVID-19 has created a series of restrictions around local businesses, shops, salons and fitness centers are working to serve the community. All these businesses require anyone entering to wear a face mask.
Milton Fruit Center at 10 Bassett St. has been open all along.
The hours at the Fruit Center are now 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
A special one-hour time slot from 7 to 8 a.m. has been set aside for older patrons and those with health issues. Lines to get into the store have been shorter recently.
Call the Fruit Center at 617-5272 or visit the website at www.fruitcentermarketplace.com.
The Nutshell and the Toy Chest at the Nutshell on the second floor at 10 Bassett St. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 617-698-7273 or visit the website at thenutshellmilton.com.
The Gift Garden, also located at the Milton Marketplace is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 617-696-6644 for more information. The shop has a Facebook page.
The Plate, also at the Marketplace, is open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Plate is open for take-out or delivery. Call 617-690-3494 or visit theplatekitchen.com.
C.V.S. at 10 Bassett St. is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, with the pharmacy closing at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday the pharmacy operates 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call 617-698-2805.
Abby Park at 550 Adams St. has added indoor dining to its offering. Call 617-696-8700 or visit www.abbypark.com.
Novara Restaurant at 556 Adams St. offers indoor and outdoor dining as well as pick up and delivery. Call 617-696-8400 or visit novararestaurant.com
Dependable Cleaners at 338 Granite Ave. is open 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday Dependable is open 8 a.m. to noon. Call 617-698-8300.
Grono & Christie Jewelers at 536 Adams St. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. Call 617-696-1490 or visit www.gronoandchristie.com
B Boutique at 558 Adams St. is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mellie Hair Salon at 376 Granite Ave. is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 617-298-2550 or visit www.melliehairsalon.com.
The Ice Creamsmith at 2295 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, is once again offering scooped homemade ice cream as well as the sale of its regular menu at the door. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. Visit www.theicecreamsmith.com to place an order or call 617-296-8567.
The Common Market restaurants at Willard and Robinson streets in Quincy offer take-out and delivery and some indoor dining options. Café de Paris: 617-472-9311, open for dinner at 4 p.m. Darcy’s Pub: 617-472-9213, open for lunch and dinner. The Village Food Court includes Fish’n Chicken: 617-770-0106, Pasta Caffe & Creation: 617-472-9464 and Healthy Kitchen: 617-471-3463. The Chowder House is closed temporarily. Visit commonmarketrestaurants.com
