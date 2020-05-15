East Milton resident Cindy Christiansen filed an Open Meeting Law complaint with the state Attorney General’s office on April 17, charging that a “last minute” change of the Select Board’s agenda resulted in her being unable to speak at a public meeting.
In her complaint, Christiansen said the board shifted items around on the agenda for the remote meeting that was held at noon on April 17, placing a “public comment” item from the third item to the fifth item after a double executive session.
Christiansen, who formerly served on the town’s Airplane Noise Advisory Committee, said the changes were included in a revised agenda that was posted on the town’s website less than five hours before the meeting was held, instead of the mandated 48 hour posting.
She said she had changed a work meeting, expecting to have the opportunity to speak shortly after noon.
“The Select Board’s last minute revision to the agenda prohibited me from participating,” Christiansen wrote.
In her complaint, Christiansen said she is asking the attorney general’s office to reprimand Select Board Chair Mike Zullas for “substantially revising” the agenda within hours of the meeting.
She is asking that the Select Board apologize to Milton citizens for making it difficult to participate in the meeting. This apology, according to her, should be posted on the town website and emailed to residents.
Christiansen is further asking that the Select Board not revise future posted agendas unless an email notification is sent out.
