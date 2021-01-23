At 2-years-old, Sam Higgins discovered the pleasure of performing on stage.
At 11, he got his first gig as a soloist with a professional orchestra.
This year, Sam, who is now 18, is continuing to keep music center stage in his life as he applies to colleges and hopes for a potential career as a classical soloist.
While it has been a tough year for live performances, Sam has continued to reel in the awards despite the pandemic.
In September, his performance with the acclaimed National Public Radio show “From the Top” was aired nationally and he recently won the honor of being one of eight soloists nationwide to compete in the week-long Young Arts festival.
Sam was also the winner of the 2020 Classical Singer Competition, Classical High School division.
The son of two classical musicians, the Milton High School senior said he has a distinct advantage when it came to understanding, appreciating, and performing classical music.
“It was always in my home. I was hearing classical music,” Sam said in a recent Zoom call.
(For the rest of this feature story see the Milton Times issue of Jan. 21 in print or in our subscription only e-edition.)
