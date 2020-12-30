Imagine having the end of Franklin Street at Adams Street set aside as a bright and lively winter plaza with strings of lights hanging over picnic tables that are surrounded by a buffer of shrubs to block the wind.
That vision was put forth recently from the Milton Planning Department seeking feedback from area residents and merchants as the town prepares to apply for a state grant that would create the temporary public space where people could gather safely.
“The feedback that we’ve gotten so far has been pretty positive,” Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said. “We want people to be outside and have space to social distance.”
Czerwienski called the idea a “fun proposal” that many other communities are taking advantage of, which could help residents who don’t mind braving the weather and local restaurants that still provide take out.
What do you think about this proposal? Learn more in the Dec. 31 edition of the Milton Times. Subscribe at www.miltontimes.com, call 617-696-7758 or pick up a copy on newsstands throughout Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.