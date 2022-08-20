The Milton American 10U team has received some much-warranted accolades during their season.
Having breezed through the Cal Ripken District 3 tournament, the State Championships and the New England Regional (while also capturing the Silver City Slugfest Tournament in Taunton), and currently, as of the writing of this article, taking part in the Cal Ripken 10-year old World Series in Indiana, the Milton American 10s have had quite a summer.
While they have been impressive on their end, their brethren at Milton National have finished up a spectacular season in their own right and deserve every bit as much recognition.
“This team was a joy to coach all year long with a bunch of very passionate baseball players who played hard every game,” head coach Neil Bacon said.
Milton National’s 10-and-under Little League team can sum up their season with a simple phrase: destructive. They have the numbers to prove it, too.
Powerful in all areas of the game, 10s went 24-4 on the year, collecting a plus-180 run differential, holding opponents to roughly four runs a game and averaging a margin of victory of just over six per win.
They would capture some hardware along the way, winning two invitational tournaments and the Suburban Youth Baseball League 10-year old league title as well, adding more awards to that crowded Milton baseball trophy case.
The season started with a bang as the team took home the Reilly Classic Little League tournament in Westwood back in June.
MNLL dropped a close opening game against host Westwood (which would soon become their bitter rivals during the season), but rebounded with a 12-1 win over Medfield and a 9-6 victory against Canton on June 18 before taking on Westwood in a championship rematch on June 20. Motivated by the opening day loss, Milton reaped revenge in a huge way, pummeling their opponents with a 10-5 route.
