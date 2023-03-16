Recent good budget news may not be enough to eliminate the possibility of a Proposition 2 ½ operation override to fund many positions that have been requested in town budget proposals for fiscal year 2024.
Town Administrator Nicholas Milano presented the good news that anticipated revenues for Milton will see a net increase from fiscal year 2023 of more than $770,000 over earlier estimates.
In addition, the State Department of Revenue recently notified that its certified “free cash” amount is unexpectedly high at $4.4 million, Milano said during a presentation between a joint meeting of the Select Board and School Committee’s finance committees.
“It’s good news about where we expect things to land,” he said.
Milano urged the town to put into reserve funds a significant amount of the “free cash” or additional unexpended revenues from the previous year.
For more on this story read the Milton Times issue of March 9 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.