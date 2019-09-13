The innovative plan to use Manning Community Park, which sits atop land over the Southeast Expressway in East Milton, for a youth-gathering site gained official support from the Select Board on Sept. 4.
Voting with ping pong paddles supplied by applicant and local parent Sean Roche, all five members of the Select Board flipped the side with “yes” written on it forward as they agreed to support a three-month trial of the plan that was put forward by Roche.
Roche first presented the plan to the town in August, saying this would be perfect to combine youths who needed a place to go, and the deck, which was almost completely unused.
Town officials, who said they have received a lot of positive feedback and some that was negative on the outdoor teen area, wanted a trial period to work out any remaining safety and liability concerns.
They set several conditions, including one that calls for a public hearing on the trial period to be held in October.
