About 2,900 families in the Milton Public Schools were intent on the same task in recent days as they were asked to choose whether they wanted to send each of their children back to public schools on a part time basis or keep them home.
The School Committee voted Aug. 13 to allow parents to choose between a fully remote and a hybrid that combines at home and in school learning for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 when school resumes on Sept. 16.
The vote was 5 to 1 and followed an hour and half of emotional testimony and questioning from parents and educators and months of study by a Return to School Task Force that drew on the resources of a core group of about 40 administrators, town officials, educators, and another 100 residents who served on subcommittees.
School Committee member Betty White, an educator who favored only offering a fully remote option, voted against it.
(Read the Milton Times in print and online at the e-edition for more on this story. Superintendent Mary Gormley's decision to retire will appear in the Aug. 27 issue.)
