They waited more than an hour while the School Committee waded through its regular agenda on Nov. 4, but members of the Return to School group followed procedure and slowly and respectfully urged school leaders to create a plan to return the elementary school children to school.
A few weeks ago, the parents formed a private Facebook page termed Milton Parents for a Safe Return to School. There are now 577 members of the private group.
To quote them directly, “This group is for parents who believe that Milton's students need to be back in the classroom for a full day of education. The focus is to have a voice and inform the Milton Public School system and the School Committee that we will not be silent. We will advocate for our children and be their voice when they need us most. We are here to call for full-day in-person education while following reasonable safety protocols. Other districts are doing this and so should we. This is not a group for debate, but rather a unified effort and voice.”
Kerry Curley, Pony Stacpoole, and Julie Joyce are the group’s administrators.
The group began on Oct. 14 and turned out in force at the recent School Committee meeting to share their concerns and ideas.
One parent after another asked that the school system keep students safe and come up with ways to provide more in-person learning for the youngest students.
The School Committee and school administrators have been receiving emails from parents over the past few weeks asking questions like: “Why can’t students in the hybrid plan go to school for whole days?”
