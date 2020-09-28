Construction operations begin for Phase II of East Milton Bridge Deck project
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has started work on the second phase of the reconstruction of the East Milton Bridge Deck in Boston.
The construction operations for the second phase were set to begin on Sept. 28 and will take place at the Adams Street south sidewalk, west of Bryant Avenue, and move south to the southwest corner of Bryant Avenue and Boulevard Street.
The first phase of the project, which moved north along Granite Avenue, is nearing completion.
The construction operations during Phase II will be broken into four sections to reduce impacts on the community, surrounding businesses, and traffic, and are anticipated to be completed in four to six weeks.
The four sections of Phase II will be as follows:
Phase 2A will cover the corner of Hollis and Adams Street to Bryant Avenue and remove the island at Edge Hill Road. Construction operations will require that Edge Hill Road be converted to a one-way during this phase.
Phase 2B will work south along Bryant Avenue to Edge Hill Road.
Phase 2C will take place on Edge Hill Road at Bryant Avenue.
Phase 2D will continue along Bryant Avenue to Boulevard Street.
Phase II will include the following work: demolishing existing median at Edge Hill Road and Bryant Avenue and constructing a new sidewalk; repaving of roadways; installing new traffic signals; and completing signal timing updates to improve traffic flow; and converting Edge Hill Road to one-way traffic.
The work in Phase II will require the following impacts:
Sidewalks will be closed during construction with signage providing pedestrian detours.
The parking along Bryant Avenue will be restricted during work hours and restored during non-work hours.
Two travel lanes will be maintained from 7 to 9 a.m.
Business building access will be redirected through designated walkways with signage, and Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
