Milton Pickleball Players, supported by both the Council on Aging and the Milton Parks and Recreation Department, held their second annual Watermelon Pickleball Tournament on June 26.
Milton Pickleball Players are grateful to Kevin Burchill, rink manager at Max Ulin Rink, as this time the tournament venue was provided free of charge on newly painted pickleball courts (http://ulinrink.com/).
Milton Pickleball Players had 24 competitors vying for the coveted first place watermelon, followed by the runner-ups receiving melons.
Thanks to Milton Pickleball Tournament Director Victor Alvarez for organizing the tournament and Christine Delorie and Barbara Livesey for their ‘behind-the-scenes’ work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.