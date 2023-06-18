The Pierce (School) Players performed a rousing production of the Broadway show “Newsies,” a Disney creation that played a thousand performances on Broadway starting in 2012. It was based upon the real Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The Pulitzer newspaper chain raised the price of 100 newspapers from $0.50 to $0.60 per issue during the Spanish-American war and refused to reduce the price after the war ended. Without war headlines, the newsboys' sales would drop.
There were 52 members of the cast performing 13 songs, backed up by a chorus/dance troupe of another 51 students. The singers carried the auditorium, and the full company of 103 shook the rafters. The production was led by Will Gordon playing a remarkably convincing “Jack Kelly,” and Tom Hayden playing his sidekick “Crutchie.”
The director was Bill Deschenes, the assistant director was Desiree Okoh, and Mary Haddad supervised the choreography of more than one hundred players on stage, in the orchestra, and up and down the aisles. She describes the value of theatre to these inspired students in this wonderful production:
“Every day I come to rehearsal, these kids impress me. I love that theatre is giving them self-esteem and confidence. The arts are so important to our young people - now, more than ever. During this process, they learn about storytelling, stage presence, and movement but as they build their characters they also learn about history, teamwork, risk-taking, and critical thinking.”
