More hours of in-person learning will be coming to Milton’s elementary school students under a plan presented to the community in a listening session on Jan. 27.
According to initial plans, the changes will involve splitting the students at the town’s four elementary schools into two cohorts, one that will attend school every day in the mornings and the other in the afternoons. It is set to go into effect Feb. 8.
The roughly 20 percent of families who have chosen to have their students educated in the fully remote model will also see an increase in synchronous or teacher-led online learning, according to School Superintendent James Jette.
The plans will be further explained in the Feb. 4 edition of the Milton Times.
The cost of transportation was a hurdle to the implementation of the two cohort model but the Select Board recently approved giving $225,000 of the money Milton was allocated under the CARES Act to the schools.
The original estimated cost of the roughly 10 extra bus runs in the middle of the day was higher. It was cut almost in half in negotiations with the bus companies, according to information presented to the Select Board.
Jette said the change is a move toward the Milton Public Schools Administration’s long-stated goal of increasing the amount of hours students spend in school under the hybrid learning plan as soon as it is safe to do so.
“Our goal has always been to increase time for our students,” he said, adding that the district was able to increase in-school time for students with special needs in November.
