At the Planning Board’s Aug. 24 meeting, Chair Meredith Hall said she was “stunned” that Select Board members voted in favor of several items relating to the MBTA Communities Act before the Planning Board had deliberated on them.
Hall was in attendance at the Select Board meeting and said she was “disappointed” that members made decisions on compliance options with “no idea” of final build out numbers or unit capacity numbers before the various districts.
“We’ve talked a lot in our town about civility and respect for one another. What I witnessed in person on Tuesday was a lack of both,” she said.
The Select Board on Aug. 22 took three votes, a statement that the town will comply with the MBTA zoning, another backing one of two compliance models brought forward from consultants, and a third seeking an opinion from the state on whether certain parcels of property will require two-thirds or a simple majority of votes for passage at Town Meeting.
All three votes were split with three members in favor and two opposed.
Hall said the Planning Board members “have worked very hard on this. Our board has consistently said we want to work toward compliance, but, we don’t want to be reckless in doing this. We want to be thoughtful in how we do this and we all agreed on that.”
She said she was stunned that information on zoning options from a consultant hired by the town went to the Select Board before it was received by the Planning Board.
Planning Board member Sean Fahy asked Town Planner Tim Czerwienski why he didn’t advise the Select Board to wait before taking any votes since the town was still waiting for the results of two studies relating to the town’s work on creating the zoned capacity of 2,461 units of multi-family housing. (See related story.)
Those include a complex compliance modeling solution that Milton is undertaking with its consultant Utile, and a report on what the potential fiscal impacts to the town will be underway by RKG consultants.
“They voted without any information from RKG. A vote took place without understanding of the fiscal implications,” said Fahy, who has long advocated for such a report.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.