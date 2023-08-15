During the Aug. 3 Planning Board meeting, continued discussion of the MBTA Communities Zoning law took place.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski presented a small update to the Planning Board on the potential subdistricts that Milton’s technical assistants, Utile and the Metropolitan Area Planning Committee (MAPC), were tasked with looking at.
In previous meetings of the Planning Board, the Select Board, and MBTA Communities public forums, presentations about the subdistricts of the transit area and surrounding area laid out by Utile and MAPC highlighted different potential districts, how many units would be available, and how much the zoning area would be.
One of the subdistricts that was looked at by both Utile and MAPC was Granite Avenue.
According to Czerwienski, much of the Granite Avenue subdistrict had what is classified as “excluded land” because it was marshland, making it undevelopable for potential units, but included in the overall zoning area. Czerwienski made note to both boards and the public forum that the excluded land raised a question mark for him as to whether or not the Granite Avenue subdistrict would be contiguous and included in the zoning.
Upon clarification with the Department of Housing and Livable Communities (DHLC), Czerwienski noted that the excluded land did, in fact, not count toward the subdistrict being contiguous land that is required in the guidelines for the MBTA Communities Zoning law.
“[We’re] trying to have the lowest possibility of tear downs. Kind of setting your zoning parameters has a downstream effect of you don’t get a really big overall density,” he said. “So you got to zone these other parcels and crank them up. Figuring out what is the highest acceptable density on some of those will have effects on our density in the transit area.”
