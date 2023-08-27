The Planning Board voted 4 to 1 on Aug. 8 not to support the Select Board’s edited version of a letter to the MBTA concerning the town’s classification as a rapid transit community.
Planning Board Chair Meredith Hall said she was dismayed that the letter contained “significant alterations” from a draft written collaboratively and did not include the main request her board had for the MBTA.
She said she hoped the altered letter would not be mailed and said it would be a “mistake” if it were sent.
Town officials confirmed Aug. 16 that the letter had been sent. It is available at https://www.townofmilton.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=41.
The first draft of the letter was written through the efforts of Hall, Select Board Chair Mike Zullas, Town Administrator Nicholas Milano, and Town Planner Tim Czerweinski and asked the MBTA to reconsider Milton’s classification as a “rapid transit” community.
The classification as “rapid transit” has put Milton in the most rigorous category of the MBTA Communities Act passed by the legislature in 2021.
The Planning Board struggles to comply with that new law and guidelines that require Milton and about a dozen other rapid transit communities to adopt rezoning districts by the end of December to have it allow for the development of multifamily housing near transit lines equal to 25 percent of each communities’ existing housing stock.
For Milton, the guidelines set by the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (HLC), call for about half of the zoning districts to be located within a half mile of the Mattapan High Speed Line and for it to equal a zoned capacity of 2,462 units of multifamily housing.
Supporters of reclassification to a different category could have netted to the town a drastically lower requirement for units and at least a one year extension on the completion of zoning.
