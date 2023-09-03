With a tight deadline looming, the Planning Board dug into its work on Aug. 24 on the MBTA Communities zoning proposal that under the new state law is due to go before a Special Town Meeting on Dec. 4.
Milton is one of 175 towns in the state that are required by the MBTA Communities Act to come up with new multi-family districts to boost transit oriented development.
Milton is viewed under the law as a “rapid transit community” and required to come up with zoning of at least 50 acres that can be located in various districts.
The total of the districts must have a zoned capacity for 2,461 units of housing, half of which must be located within a half-mile of the Milton stops on the Mattapan High Speed Line, referred to as the transit area.
When placed over existing multi-family areas, the existing housing units in the area count toward the zoned capacity, reducing the number of new units that could be produced.
The work has proved to be controversial given the magnitude of the change that would be required to reach compliance. It has generated a steady stream of residents venting concerns including lot sizes, density, and equity.
The law requires that zoning allow “by right” development, which still allows the Planning Board to do a site plan review of each proposal but does not require a special permit.
The law, whose guidelines were developed by the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (HLC), is designed to address the housing shortage in the state.
HLC recently issued a change in the guidelines that will allow businesses to be located on the first floors of buildings in some cases.
At the recent meeting, the board members heard reports from consultants who have been working with the town, Zoë Taft Mueller and Rahi Patel of the planning design firm Utile, and Eric Halvorsen, a principal with RKG Associates.
Ultile presented Option 1 and Option 2 for compliance with the requirements of the zoning that have been plugged into a compliant modeling software that the state has developed to evaluate different scenarios for the town.
