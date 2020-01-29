The Planning Board is inviting residents to attend the next East Milton Square Community Outreach and Planning Initiative meeting at the Milton Arts Center on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Consultant Judi Barrett of Barrett Consulting said the meeting will include a wrapup of the visual preferences that the roughly 50 residents expressed during an earlier meeting on Nov. 21.
“The question we wrestled with coming out of that meeting is that the people want some information,” Barrett told the Planning Board on Jan. 9.
She said she will provide “some case studies of areas that have crazy traffic, like you do here, and how the redevelopment did happen in an area like that.”
The planning study was initiated in light of development pressures faced in East Milton Square, one of the town’s three business districts.
Barrett said that residents at the first meeting gave a clear preference to buildings no taller than three stories that looked new, and, more urban.
She said the session will include a “reality check” on how the real estate market is going in this area and what a developer needs to make a deal work.
Barrett pointed out that in some cases, developers have been asked to contribute to significant traffic mitigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.