The School Building Committee (SBC) is continuing its push to establish a new site on the Milton High School campus for the construction of the district's seventh school building to address overcrowding.
After pulling back a land swap request just before it was set to go before the Annual Town Meeting in June, the SBC is seeking to ready an alternative land swap plan it hopes to have ready in time for a Dec. 5 Special Town Meeting.
Sean O’Rourke, the SBC chair, presented the alternative plans to several town boards and committees recently hoping for a compromise that he said will bring consensus on the plans.
In a related matter, the town’s School Facilities Committee, discussed the likely need for modular classrooms to stem the current overcrowding, and the rising price for those additional classrooms that could be as much as $7 million. (Please see story on page 10)
The Select Board on Sept. 20 agreed to contract with BSC Group engineers for up to $25,700 in wetlands and boundary surveys and road design for the land around the high school. The money is part of the SBC’s previous funding.
The work will allow the committee to get a more exact picture of the buildable land and evaluate how large the setbacks could fall from both Home Inc. and the Pine Tree Brook neighborhoods.
It could also be used to provide a conceptual design of the new school.
“For us, this is additional work and it is taking us additional time, but overall we feel it is a better project that will come out at the end of it,” O’Rourke said.
In August, 2021, the SBC first proposed that the town take part in a land swap under state Article 97, a state constitutional article that requires a two-thirds vote of citizens and the state legislature in a home-rule petition in order to remove conservation status from a property.
The plan called for the town to remove a conservation restriction from about 6.8 acres of land that it owns on the south side of Gile Road near Blue Hills Parkway.
The land was donated to Milton by the Lamb sisters as conservation land and abuts the senior housing development Home Inc.
The swap portion would have placed a conservation restriction on about eight other acres of other land, including a parcel that is under Parks Department jurisdiction on the other side of Gile Road, as well as two other town-owned parcels.
