Calling it a walkable business and an asset to East Milton, the Board of Appeals granted Playa Bowls restaurant a request to keep 12 indoor dining spots that were granted on a temporary basis last summer.
The application from Playa Bowls owner Hung Lam was first made in December 2021 as the board was deep in the midst of reviewing several active 40B housing proposals.
Given the backup of cases, Building Inspector Joe Prondak agreed to grant the request for seating on a temporary basis this summer.
The Board of Appeals heard the request on Feb. 28 and unanimously approved it, saying that no problems had arisen during the trial period.
Lam described the business as a “quick service” restaurant similar to an ice cream shop, with most people taking their food to go and a few sitting while waiting for food or to eat. It serves acai bowls, smoothies, juices, and coffee.
