Recess is about to get a little better for the 1,300 children at the Cunningham/Collicot elementary school campus as a fundraising project aimed at greatly increasing the outdoor play space there gets underway.
After coming to an agreement with neighborhood residents, a group of parents is about to kick off an ambitious goal of raising about $275,000 that will create a second outdoor space and give students a wooded escape from their studies.
The efforts began during the last school year when a group of parents organized as the C&C Greenspace Committee to seek ways of easing the burden on the two schools’ joint playground in the rear of the Collicot Elementary School that was becoming increasingly crowded as school enrollments continue to climb.
Ada Rosmarin, one of two School Committee members who worked with the group, said that the current playground is “just an unpleasant experience because there are just too many kids out there at one time.”
She said that even with staggered playground times, about 250 students use the playground simultaneously. The paved surface is 3575 square feet.
The Greenspace Committee is set to launch a capital campaign in January and hopes to raise $275,000 through donations and grant applications, organizers said.
