The pain of losing their 13-year-old daughter Cassidy has been nearly unbearable at times for Dave and Linda Murray of Milton, but in the past 15 months, when they felt they were falling, they were met with a wave of support from people in town and school communities they were part of who have been there to catch them.
Now, once again buoyed by friends, the couple has committed to giving something back to help others who might face the grief and trauma that they, along with their son Adam, have had to navigate.
Joy, tinged with sadness, surrounded the kickoff of the Cassidy Murray Foundation that was held on July 13 at Glover Elementary School, where both of the Murray kids enjoyed their elementary school years. They also attended Pierce Middle School for the sixth grade.
Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, a family friend, brought the starpower of the Stanley Cup he won this year as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights to help others join in the cause. (See related story).
Cassidy’s daughter Shannon was a seventh grade classmate of Cassidy Murray’s at Buckingham, Browne, and Nichols School (BB&N) in Cambridge.
The girls, along with a third girl named Mary Murray, bonded over their names.
Their mothers bonded over becoming “Uber drivers” shuttling their girls to different events and each other’s homes.
The Foundation has been established to help provide grief and trauma support for people who have had a tragic loss. It hopes to provide training in coping skills for children who might face difficult situations in their lives.
It is also a way for the family to honor their daughter’s life and her name. She was killed in a tubing accident during a family vacation to Aruba in March 2022.
