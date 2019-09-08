A Milton teenager is recovering at home after the bicycle he was riding on collided with a marked Milton Police cruiser responding to a burglar alarm in East Milton Square on Labor Day.
Deputy Chief James O'Neil said that the cruiser had its blue lights flashing and was traveling at a relatively low rate of speed on Bassett Street heading toward Granite Street when the accident took place at about 1:06 p.m. on Sept. 2.
On Sept. 3, O'Neil said the accident, which he called “upsetting and concerning,” is still under investigation.
O'Neil said a large number of teenagers were at East Milton Square on the day off from school, and a group of them were headed to Andrews Park.
The boy was exiting the entrance to the Fruit Center on a bicycle, possibly with a group of friends, at the time of the crash, O’Neil said.
The boy, who is 13 and from Milton, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Milton (BID-Milton) before being transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston, he said.
O’Neil, who declined to release the boy’s name, said he was treated at Children’s and released.
O'Neil also declined to name the officer involved in the crash but said he was allowed to return to work on Sept. 3, and no charges have been brought.
The officer was not physically injured and the cruiser was dented above the right passenger side wheel, he said. The officer was able to swerve before the two collided, he said.
O'Neil said the officer was responding to a burglar alarm, and was traveling less than 30 miles per hour according to the preliminary investigation.
