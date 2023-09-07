Editor's note: Due to spacing, the police log for July 9 through August 9 is displayed here.
July 9
12:12 a.m. Granite Ave. General Disturbance. Reports of possible drag racing in the area above. Cleared the area of about 50 cars. Will continue to monitor the area.
12:29 a.m. Clapp St. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports noise complaint from the area above. A few cars present but nothing showing in the area for noise.
12:37 a.m. Adams St. Neighborhood Disturbance. Multiple callers report noise complaint, possible fireworks/gunshots. Spoke to some people in the area, stated it was fireworks coming from the Boston area.
12:58 a.m. Clapp St. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports noise complaint at the area above. Officer reports he spoke with a party in the area who are having a small gathering. He cannot hear any noise from the street.
2:53 p.m. Wharf St. Medical-General. Third party caller reports her friend fell. Fire and Coastal notified.
3:51 p.m. Centre St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a statue may have been vandalized. Officer reports nothing out of place and could not locate the caller.
4:34 p.m. Warren Ave. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Walk-in party reports fraudulent activity.
4:56 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports an erratic driver in the above area. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
5:07 p.m. Houston Ave. General Service. Caller reports her daughter left their home without notifying her. Officer confirmed party has returned home safely.
10:35 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. Caller reports she fell and is having trouble getting up. Fire and Coastal notified.
July 10
1:25 a.m. Edge Hill Road. Youth Disturbance. Caller reports a group of youths attempting to enter the pool after hours. Officer reports no one in the area upon his arrival.
8:10 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Disabled. Caller reports flat tire at the address above. Officer reports flat tire is being changed by Akiki.
8:26 a.m. Chesterfield Road. General Service. Officer reports a tree down in the area above. DPW notified and will handle.
8:40 a.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a motor vehicle accident. State Police, Coastal, and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
11:23 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. General Disturbance. 911 caller reports road rage incident.
11:37 a.m. Eliot St. General Service. Caller reports a possible lost bike he found on a trail. Officer reports the bike was gone upon arrival.
1:59 p.m. Capen St. General Service. Caller reports possible live wire down. Eversource notified and handling.
2:55 p.m. Duggan Ln. Medical-General. Caller reports chest pain and throwing up. Fire and Coastal notified. Officer reports one transport to South Shore Hospital.
5:51 p.m. Hillside St. Medical-General. State reports woman yelling for help. Coastal and Fire notified. State updates, the woman is conscious and alert, seems as if she’s dehydrated.
11:00 p.m. Pagoda St. Suspicious Activity. 911 caller reports someone banging on her front door. Officer reports he spoke with the party and checked the area, nothing showing. Cleared.
July 11
3:11 a.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Youth Disturbance. Caller reports a couple of kids playing basketball at Tucker playground. Officer spoke with kids, explained to them the late hours. They are heading home.
8:29 a.m. Dyer Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports his son having headaches. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported one to MGH.
8:53 a.m. Granite Ave. Notification. Caller reports a tree hanging on some wires in the area above. Officer reports the tree is leaning on high voltage wires. Eversource notified.
10:05 a.m. Eliot St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports unknown medical. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
10:42 a.m. Randolph Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports MVA in the area above. Officer reports paper exchange.
11:08 a.m. Amor Road. General Service. 911 caller reports parties parked on Truman, sitting in chairs on the sidewalk. Caller requests officers to check the area. Officer checked the area, reports male parties are not doing anything wrong. No police service.
1:36 p.m. Canton Ave. Notification. Caller reports a tree removal service taking up the right lane forcing drivers going into the left lane. Officer reports the DPW is working in the area above and will be finished shortly.
4:28 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports MVA in the area above. Officer reports paper exchange.
4:32 p.m. Lodge St. Driving Complaint. Caller reported vehicles turning down Lodge St. against the do not enter sign. Officer reported no violations.
4:54 p.m. Rt. 93 North. Medical-General. 911 caller reported a party having a seizure on the highway. Milton Fire, Paramedic-1 and State PD notified to handle. Paramedic-1 transported one party to Carney Hospital.
5:57 p.m. Wharf St. General Disturbance. Caller reports two adult parties in verbal altercation on the dock. Officer reported parties were verbally arguing over a boat slip. Parties separate and matter handled by the dock master.
10:57 p.m. Milton St. Medical-General. 911 caller reported not feeling well at the above address. Milton Fire and Paramedic-1 notified to handle.
11:20 p.m. Central Ave. Medical-General. Caller reports father fell out of bed.
July 12
12:49 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports fireworks being set off in the above area. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
4:43 a.m. Squantum St. Medical-General. Caller reports she is having severe stomach pain.
9:20 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a man walking up and down the street asking for money. Officer spoke to the party and resident at the above address. Advised party to stay off the road and on the sidewalk.
9:51 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a disoriented elderly party. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal reports patient refusal.
9:52 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Notification. Officer reports a bumper on the side of the road in the area above. Voicemail left with DPW to handle.
1:15 p.m. Amor Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports past SP activity detected on home security camera. Last night someone may have tried to gain entry to residence.
2:15 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Officer reports neither party reporting injuries. Akiki notified for two tows. Fire notified.
3:48 p.m. Canton Ave. Medical-General. Caller reports stomach pain from a recent surgery. Coastal and Fire notified.
6:09 p.m. Centre St. Suspicious Activity. 911 caller reports disoriented male party. Coastal and Fire notified. Party transported to BID Milton.
6:34 p.m. Westbourne St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a solicitor in the neighborhood. Officer reports the next time this party wants to solicit in the future he must check in with the station. This party was an employee for ENLITE.
7:17 p.m. Eliot St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports allergic reaction to bee sting. Coastal and Fire notified. Caller reports party was given one dose of epipen. Party was unconscious for a few moments and regained consciousness.
8:54 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports being harassed via cell phone.
8:55 p.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party having trouble walking. Coastal and Fire notified. Transport to BID Milton.
9:04 p.m. Meagher Ave. Neighborhood Disturbance. 911 caller reports loud music. Officer reports some two school sports games are finishing up at the high school. Officer satisfied.
July 13
3:27 a.m. Eileen Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports someone may have tried to enter her home. Officer reports the house is tight and clear outside and inside with no signs of forced entry.
3:36 a.m. Reedsdale Road. Suspicious Activity. Business manager of church reports male parked in a U-Haul in the back lot. Officer reports party was napping and is now on his way.
6:08 a.m. Pleasant St. Medical-General. Caller reports her husband is complaining of tingle in his right left after a hip replacement.
6:27 a.m. Concord Ave. General Service. Caller reports a tree came down in his neighbors yard.
8:46 a.m. Brook Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports minor MVA. Officer assisted in a paper exchange.
9:47 a.m. Wharf St. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a dog left in a sedan. Caller reports the windows are down. Animal Control Officer notified. Officer reports the owner of the car came out and was spoken to about leaving the dog in the car.
10:49 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Parking Complaint. Walk-in party reports construction vehicles blocking the road and making it hard to get by.
11:11 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a party fell out of their wheelchair in the front lobby. Officer reports it was a lift assist.
12:02 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Assist Other Agency. 911 caller reports a truck blocking the turn around. State Police notified. Officer reports they were able to assist parties. State police canceled prior to their arrival.
12:33 p.m. Decker St. Breaking and Entering. Walk-in party reports possible break in with items missing.
1:20 p.m. Canton Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA. Coastal and Fire notified.
1:29 p.m. Cypress Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports a minor accident involving a Milton DPW truck.
3:20 p.m. Granite Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports MVA in the area. Fire and Coastal notified. Akiki notified for two tows. Coastal reports patient refusal.
5:23 p.m. Governors Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. Brewster EMS reports a vehicle side swiping the ambulance and driving away. Officer sent to check the area above. Officer reports the vehicle is suspected to be a gold four door sedan.
6:06 p.m. Highland St. Phone Calls/Harassing. Walk-in party reports she has been receiving harassing phone calls at work.
9:25 p.m. Highland St. Animal Complaint. Milton Hospital staff reports a dog in the ambulance bay. Officer reports reuniting dog with family on scene.
10:21 p.m. Highland St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports an erratic driver in the above area. Officers stopped the vehicle and observed the party was using an electronic device while driving. Officer advised the operator of laws.
10:33 p.m. Brook Road. General Service. Caller reports an elderly party is lost and needs assistance getting home. Officer assisted in directing the party towards her home.
July 14
1:17 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports a one car MVA at the intersection above. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one party to BI Boston. Akiki notified for a one car tow.
4:57 a.m. Central Ave. General Complaint. Caller reports a woman walking into the store, causing a disturbance before leaving. Officer spoke to caller and reports party in question crossed over to Boston line. Caller advised to call again if party reappears.
6:29 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports a two car MVA. Officers report a paper exchange.
7:35 a.m. Thacher St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a fall and possible broken leg. Coastal transports one to the Brigham.
9:50 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. Life Alert reports a diabetic party bleeding from her leg. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to Faulkner Hospital.
10:07 a.m. Lothrop Ave. Parking Complaint. Caller reports [car] has been parked in front of the home for three weeks. Officer spoke with vehicles owner, reports he will move car.
10:33 a.m. Miller Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports bleeding from medical issue. Fire and Costal notified. Coastal reports transporting party to BID Milton.
10:49 a.m. Adams St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a party panhandling at above location. Officer spoke with party and advised them to stay on the sidewalk.
11:14 a.m. Unquity Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports camper fell and hit his head. Coastal, Fire, and State notified. Coastal transporting party to Boston Childrens.
1:22 p.m. Quisset Brook Road. Public Assist. Caller requests an officer remove firearms that belonged to his deceased father. Officer is bringing firearms to station to be destroyed.
3:17 p.m. Oak St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a fall. Coastal and Fire notified.
4:26 p.m. Boulevard St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Officer reported a minor accident at the above address. Officer assisted with paper exchange.
4:28 p.m. Governors Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reported a minor motor vehicle accident in the above area.
4:46 p.m. Oak St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Coastal 2 reports ambulance was hit on the side of the truck when leaving the incident earlier in the day. Officer spoke directly to party, advised him to contact insurance.
5:30 p.m. Lincoln St. Neighborhood Disturbance. Music complaint in the area. Officer reports it is kids in Kelly field, they were told to keep it down a little bit.
5:57 p.m. Dexter St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports male fell. Coastal and Fire notified and handled. Paramedic-1 transported one party to BID Milton.
6:07 p.m. Randolph Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Multiple 911 calls for MVA that hit a tree in the area of the address above. Coastal and Fire notified and handled. Akiki notified for one towing.
6:36 p.m. Central Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports suspicious older white female yelling out profanity. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
8:41 p.m. Rose St. Medical-General. 911 caller reported a party having trouble breathing. Coastal transports one to BI Boston.
9:06 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Neighborhood Disturbance. 911 caller reported hearing five or six gunshots in the above area. Officer reported it was fireworks coming from Boston. Boston PD notified to handle.
9:15 p.m. Eliot St. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA at the address above. Coastal and Fire notified and handled. Akiki notified for three tows.
July 15
12:32 a.m. Hawthorne Road. Parking Complaint. Caller complains of park car on the street that doesn’t have a sticker. Officer took note of the vehicle and will check on it again later.
3:01 a.m. Milton St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports husband had open heart surgery and needs to go to the hospital.
11:04 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reported a cyclist experiencing a medical issue. Fire Dept. and EMS notified. Coastal 1 transported one party.
3:00 p.m. Aberdeen Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reported a six year old having an unknown medical issue. Fire Dept. and EMS notified. EMS reported no EMS required.
6:49 p.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. Caller reports she is having trouble breathing. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal reports transporting one to BID Milton.
7:21 p.m. Webster Road. Medical-General. Fire reports a party feeling unwell at the above address. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal reports transporting one to BID Milton.
8:25 p.m. Norman St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reported a male party that appeared to be upset. Officer reported the party was upset over missing luggage. No police service.
8:30 p.m. Dyer Ave. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports loud music in the above area. Officer advised homeowners to be mindful of music volume.
10:24 p.m. Granite Ave. General Disturbance. Caller reported possible road rage incident. Officer spoke with the individuals who refused to speak with officers and left the area.
10:26 p.m. Randolph Ave. General Disturbance. Caller reported people hanging out in the middle of the street. Individuals left prior to officers arrival.
July 16
4:13 a.m. Hurlcroft Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports an SP vehicle in the above area. Officer reported the vehicle was pulled over and causing no disturbance.
8:30 a.m. Thacher St. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a raccoon stuck in a street drain. Officers report area was checked with negative results.
8:33 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Animal Complaint. Party reports found dog. Animal Control Officer notified. Dog was transported to Milton Animal Shelter and turned over to a volunteer.
10:28 a.m. Chickatawbut Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports a motor accident. Coastal and Fire notified.
12:09 p.m. Warren Ave. General Service. 911 caller reports a tree branch fell onto a vehicle. Officer reports no damage to the vehicle. DPW notified for the branch.
12:47 p.m. Hudson St. Neighborhood Disturbance. 911 caller reports her vehicle is locked in a garage and her neighbor is refusing to unlock the garage. Officer reports it was a misunderstanding on parking spots. Vehicle was moved.
2:27 p.m. Chickatawbut Road. Assist Other Agency. State Police Milton report a motor vehicle accident. State police handled. Coastal and Fire notified. One party transported to BID Milton.
2:34 p.m. Brook Road. General Service. Caller reports a manhole cover that is off. Officer reports manhole cover came off due to the rain and is now back on.
2:50 p.m. Brush Hill Road. General Service. Caller reports low hanging wire. Officer reports telephone wire was moved off to the side of the road.
2:59 p.m. Eliot St. General Service. 911 caller reports party stuck in an elevator. Coastal and Fire notified. Party safely removed from the elevator.
6:55 p.m. Azalea Dr. Medical-General. Caller reports his wife has started coughing up blood. Fire and Coastal notified.
7:06 p.m. Bassett St. Assault and Battery. Caller reports MVA in the above area. Coastal is transporting one party to BID Milton. Coastal notified for an evaluation. Akiki notified for one tow.
10:46 p.m. Myers Ln. Medical-General. Caller reports party is having stomach issues. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal reports transporting one to BID Milton.
11:34 p.m. Adams St. Neighborhood Disturbance. 911 caller reports a possible domestic occurring on the street. Officers searched the area with nothing showing.
July 17
12:10 a.m. Brook Road. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports a noise complaint for a car parked across from her house playing loud music. Officer spoke to [car] and party agreed to lower the music.
9:24 a.m. Adams St. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA. Caller reports no injuries. Officer assisted parties in exchanging paperwork.
1:00 p.m. Aberdeen Road. Motor Vehicle Towed. Caller reports disabled vehicle in the area above. Akiki notified for an owner request tow.
4:43 p.m. Hollis St. General Service. Caller reports a down wire in front of his house. Officer confirms a down wire that is not impairing traffic. Verizon notified to handle.
4:57 p.m. Martin Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports an elderly male suffering from low blood pressure. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transports one to BID Milton.
7:05 p.m. Harland St. Trespass Complaint. Caller reports seeing two males jump her fence from her house camera. Officers report nothing showing for those two parties.
8:36 p.m. Kenilworth Road. General Service. Caller reports a wire hanging in the area above. Officer reports wire was tied to a tree. Xfinity was called.
8:51 p.m. Beacon Street Cir. Medical-General. 911 caller reports an elderly female who tested positive for COVID is having strong side effects. Responders were told PPE was necessary. Coastal transports one to BID Milton.
10:32 p.m. Randolph Ave. Medical-General. Caller reports her husband’s catheter has began to clot and is bleeding. Fire and Coastal notified.
July 18
9:39 a.m. Randolph Ave. Suspicious Activity. 911 caller reports SP party who is laying on the course.
10:18 a.m. Chickatawbut Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA. Fire and Coastal notified.
10:54 a.m. Breck St. Phone Calls Annoying/Harassing. Caller reports she is receiving harassing phone calls from her landlord. Officer reports civil matter.
11:21 a.m. Nahanton Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reported elderly party fell. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
11:52 a.m. Brush Hill Road. General Service. Caller reports low hanging wire. Officer report pole 126 has the low wire. Officer unsure which wire it is. DPW notified. Officer reports Verizon was in the area and assisted with putting wire back on house.
12:21 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. Reports student passed out. Coastal and Fire notified. Fire reports patient assessment and Coastal reports themselves clear.
1:20 p.m. Adams St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports an SP party looking into peoples windows. Officer reports speaking to the caller and party is in good health.
2:40 p.m. Cheever St. Notification. 911 caller reports a hole in the street has collapsed. Caller reports no people on site, no injuries. Officer reports minor sinkhole carving into the street. DPW notified to handle.
3:01 p.m. Dudley Ln. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports MVA in the area above. Fire and Coastal notified. Officer reports paper exchange.
4:18 p.m. Brook Road. Youth Disturbance. Caller reported youths riding bicycles in and out of traffic. Officer searched the area and surrounding area with negative results.
6:21 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reported [car] was driving erratically. Officer searched the area and surrounding area with negative results.
7:33 p.m. Columbine Road. Medical-General. Caller reports son is having neck pain after a fall this morning.
11:29 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Elder Affairs. Third party caller reported her neighbor asked her to call the police. Officer reported no one was at the above address. Caller was able to make contact with the party in question’s son, who stated she was at BID Milton. No police service.
July 19
12:05 a.m. Chickatawbut Road. Assist Other Agency. Randolph PD requested officers search the area for a silver or gray [car] with heavy rear end damage. Vehicle was possibly involved in a motor vehicle homicide in Randolph. Officer’s searched the area and surrounding area with negative results.
12:10 a.m. Marilyn Road. Youth Disturbance. Caller reported youths causing a disturbance in the above area. Officer spoke with three youths who left the area without issue.
8:03 a.m. Brackett St. Driving Complaint. Caller at the address above reports an increase of traffic and speeding on the street. Officer reports no violations.
8:17 a.m. Brook Road. Motor Vehicle Abandoned. Caller reports a black truck with two flat tires has been parked in the area for a few weeks. Officer reports leaving a note with the vehicle and will check on it later.
10:02 a.m. Atherton St. Driving Complaint. Caller reports an erratic operator. Officer reports area was checked with nothing showing for the vehicle.
11:30 a.m. Randolph Ave. Assist Other Agency. State Police Milton reports a male party took off from a car stop.
12:44 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Assist Other Agency. Multiple 911 callers reports two car MVA, unknown injuries. Coastal transported one to BID Milton. State notified to handle.
1:09 p.m. Canton Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports elderly party fell outside the front entrance. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton. Officer reports Coastal on scene evaluating.
1:14 p.m. Granite Ave. Motor Vehicle Towed. 911 caller reports her vehicle is smoking and the breaks do not work. Fire notified. Akiki notified for an owners request tow.
2:07 p.m. Dean Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports her parked vehicle was struck and party left the area. Officer reports minor damage. Parties exchanged paperwork.
5:38 p.m. Eliot St. General Complaint. Caller reports a noise complaint coming from a MV. Officer advised owner of MV of the complaint and the owner agreed to turn down the noise.
6:13 p.m. Houston Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports his neighbor notifying him of his house front door being open while out of state. Officers searched the house with nothing showing and closed the front door.
7:02 p.m. Brush Hill Road. General Service. 911 caller reports a young boy attempting to stop cars as they pass by. Officers report juvenile was trying to retrieve a tennis ball and was safely returned to parents.
8:30 p.m. Canton Ave. Threats. Walk-in party reports her ex calling her with threats.
8:42 p.m. Canton Ave. General Service. Walk-in party reports harassing phone calls.
11:41 p.m. Woodbine St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports seeing something unusual in her patient’s groin. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported party to BID Milton.
July 20
1:36 a.m. Edge Hill Road. Youth Disturbance. Security reports multiple parties trespassing at the address above. Officer searched the area for parties and unable to locate them.
2:52 a.m. Dyer Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her infant is breathing rapidly. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported one to Boston Children’s Hospital.
3:58 a.m. Churchill St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a party vandalizing his property. Officers report no vandalism occurred.
6:57 a.m. Granite Ave. Medical-General. MVA in area of address above. Fire and Coastal on scene. Akiki notified for a tow. Officer reports MV safely pulled into a lot and locked up by Akiki white operator transported to hospital by Brewster. Officer to bring keys to the station.
7:26 a.m. Granite Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports a three car MVA. Officer reports paper exchange.
1:41 p.m. Randolph Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports a MVA involving a motorcycle. Milton Fire and Coastal notified to assist with getting party out. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton. Several 911 callers reports the party taking off from the scene. Officer found the party in a swamp located near scene of the accident.
4:34 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reports an erratic driver at above intersection. Officer reports nothing showing in the area above.
5:46 p.m. Atherton St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her elderly mother is not responding. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting to BID Milton.
5:50 p.m. Audubon Road. General Service. Caller reports water coming from pipes on sidewalk. Officer spoke with the company doing the detail.
6:18 p.m. Canton Ave. Notification. 911 caller reports a pot hole that is very deep and could cause problems when it gets dark. Officer reports it is a divot in the street that can be addressed tomorrow.
8:47 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party having stomach issues and has a high temp. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
July 21
12:41 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her daughter having difficulty breathing. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting one party to Tufts.
9:18 a.m. Granite Ave. Suspicious Activity. Walk-in party reports harassing texts.
10:48 a.m. Boulevard St. Public Assist. Caller reports property damage to the back of the building. Officer spoke with caller, who reports there was an issue with obtaining payment for damages done by moving company. Officer reports this was a civil matter and advised them of their options.
10:58 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Assist Other Agency. 911 caller reports a MVA. State notified as well.
11:09 a.m. Emerson Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party with low BP. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
11:47 a.m. The Ledgeway. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party with facial laceration. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to BI Boston.
12:38 p.m. Audubon Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party down, not breathing or responding. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton. Fire and Coastal notified.
1:08 p.m. Brook Road. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Caller reports possible construction scam. Possible civil matter, party is supposed to come back Monday. Resident will call Monday and follow up.
7:10 p.m. Brush Hill Road. General Complaint. Caller reports large sinkhole in the above area. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
July 22
1:48 a.m. Meagher Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a male looking through the windows of houses in the area above. Officer reports checking the area with negative results.
2:47 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports motor vehicle crashed into a wall. Fire and Coastal notified. Officer reports the party slowly rolled into the stone wall.
8:30 a.m. Nahanton Ave. Medical-General. Lifeline reports a possible panic attack at above address. Fire and Coastal notified. Officer reports party was evaluated and declined further medical attention.
10:22 a.m. Canton Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports Taxi cab driving aggressively. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
1:46 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Suspicious Activity. 911 caller reports a SP female pacing up and down the street talking to themselves. Officer checked the area and surrounding street and nothing was showing.
3:01 p.m. Christopher Dr. Medical- General. Third party caller reports his father fell out of bed. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal reports a lift assist and no further medical attention was needed.
4:18 p.m. Hillside St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party not feeling good. Fire and Coastal notified.
5:33 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports patient pulled out his catheter and is bleeding and being uncooperative. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
5:56 p.m. Atherton St. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA. No injuries. Need assistance with paper exchange. Akiki was notified for one tow. Vehicles didn’t end up needing a tow. Papers exchanged.
9:47 p.m. Belvoir Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her daughter is five months pregnant and in pain. Coastal transporting party to Boston Medical.
10:19 p.m. Curtis Road. Public Assist. Women flagged him down asking for assistance. Officer reports patrol initiated stop at above address. Officer reported the party was sent on her way.
July 23
3:59 a.m. Aberdeen Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports 28 year old with chest pain. Patient transported to hospital.
6:42 a.m. Highland St. Public Assist. Walk-in party would like to dispose of two expired EPI pens and one trainer EPI pen. Coastal notified and stated they would come pick them up.
8:44 a.m. Phyllis Ln. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports loud road work since before seven this morning. Officers spoke with the works and informed them the work needs to start after ten.
9:02 a.m. Edge Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports youth was struck in the face by a baseball. Coastal and Fire notified.
4:27 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Notification. Caller reports possible sink hole starting to form in the road. Officer put cones around the area and DPW was notified via phone.
4:36 p.m. Canton Ave. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Caller reports his vehicle was broken into.
7:01 p.m. Randolph Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports party in front of her may be lost and is driving over the line.
10:42 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Officer reports one vehicle towed. No injuries. One brought to station to get a ride.
11:00 p.m. Waldo Road. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports verbal argument from the home across the street. Caller also reports the front door is wide open.
July 24
12:47 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her husband fell and needs assistance. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
8:20 a.m. Granite Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports two car MVA involving a moped. Paper exchange.
8:45 a.m. Ferncroft Road. Animal Complaint. Caller reports bats in the chimney. Caller provided the number for the NE Wild Life. Animal Control Officer notified and provided the caller information.
10:10 a.m. Randolph Ave. Animal Complaint. 911 caller reports a dog at the house above that was barking aggressively. Animal Control Officer notified to handle.
10:39 a.m. Longwood Road. Medical. 911 caller reports party not breathing. Coastal and Fire notified.
11:04 a.m. Robbins St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her sister is unconscious. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting one to Boston Childrens.
1:29 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Threats. Party walked into the station to report possibly threats. Walk-in party will be informed that threats did not occur in Milton. Officer reports party will be redirected to a different department to file report.
1:39 p.m. Valentine Road. Medical-General. 911 caller requests a well being check on a party who may have had a stroke. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transporting to BID Milton.
1:48 p.m. Brook Road. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reports an erratic driver in the area above. Officer spoke with party.
2:33 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports she is not feeling well. Fire and Coastal notified.
3:33 p.m. Adams St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports suspicious party in the area above. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
3:42 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a dog was hit and took off with heavy traffic. Animal Control Officer was notified. Officer reports no dog in the area above and no traffic present.
5:55 p.m. Woodside Dr. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports male party keeps going onto his property. Officers spoke with party who was just going for a walk in the area. He was sent on his way.
9:21 p.m. Bryant Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports male walking around gas station with a big bag, being suspicious.
9:21 p.m. Bryant Ave. Suspicious Activity. 911 caller reports two suspicious males outside of the gas station. Officers report one party left prior to arrival and the other party is making his way to Quincy. Officers report area is secured.
9:36 p.m. Miller Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her husband suffering from severe chest pains. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported party to BID Milton.
10:39 p.m. Whitelawn Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports her mother lives alone and a black sedan vehicle was sitting outside her home.
10:47 p.m. High St. Medical-General. Caller reports he is having trouble breathing.
July 25
7:59 a.m. Granite Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports an erratic driver in the area. Officer reports checking the area with negative results.
9:06 a.m. Curtis St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a party fell in the front lobby. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting one to BID Milton.
9:39 a.m. Sheldon St. Lockout Vehicle/Home. 911 caller reporting a one month old baby is locked inside the vehicle. Fire notified.
10:09 a.m. Crane Road. General Complaint. Caller reports debris in the road. Officers reports a children at play sign, officer spoke with owner of the sign, they are aware it cannot be in the road.
10:23 a.m. Central Ave. General Service. Caller reports a tree is hanging on wires and three gentlemen are trying to get it off the wires. Officer reports it was a private tree company.
10:34 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Animal Complaint. Caller reports her pet bird was stepped on. Animal Control Officer notified to handle.
1:27 p.m. Canton Ave. Public Assist. Officer assisting with traffic due to traffic lights being out from a power outage in the area.
2:48 p.m. Brook Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton. Officer reports one party requesting EMS. Officer reports paper exchange.
4:57 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reported a motor vehicle accident in the above area. Milton Fire and Paramedic-1 notified to handle. Akiki was notified for a tow.
4:58 p.m. Canton Ave. General Service. Caller reports a downed tree branch. Officer reports the branch is on the sidewalk.
5:07 p.m. Decker St. Notification. Caller reports they are having problems with the catch basin on the street. DPW notified.
5:33 p.m. Granite Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reported a party was unconscious behind the wheel. Milton Fire and Paramedic-1 notified to handle. Paramedic-1 transported one party to BID Milton. Akiki towing notified for a tow.
6:04 p.m. Hope Ave. General Service. Caller reports they have a tree leaning against her house. Officer reports this will be fixed in the morning by the DPW.
8:25 p.m. Hutchinson St. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a dog continuously barking. Officer reports the dog does not seem to be in distress.
9:33 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reported having low blood pressure. Milton Fire and Paramedic-1 notified to handle. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
10:09 p.m. Kenilworth Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports there is a suspicious vehicle idling in front of her house. Officer reports car was gone on arrival.
July 26
1:54 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. Caller complaining of shoulder pain and high blood pressure. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal 2 reports transporting one to BID Milton.
11:39 a.m. Central Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports a hit and run motor vehicle accident.
11:55 a.m. Highland St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a party passed out in the area above. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal to take party to BID Milton.
8:44 p.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. Caller reports her mouth is bleeding. Party transported to BID Milton.
8:45 p.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her mouth is bleeding. Coastal and Fire notified.
8:50 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Assist Other Agency. 911 caller reports she is being chased on foot by another female. Officer reports incident occurred in Boston. Boston Police notified and handled.
July 27
1:38 a.m. Governors Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports falling and needing assistance. Fire and Coastal notified.
2:23 a.m. Antwerp St. Medical-General. Caller reports his father fell and needs a lift assist. Fire and Coastal notified.
6:37 a.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports she fell and requires a lift assist. Fire and Coastal notified.
8:42 a.m. Granite Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reported a motor vehicle accident in the above area. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
8:44 a.m. Aberdeen Road. Property Lost. Walk-in party reports their trash barrels were taken yesterday. Officer spoke with reporting party at the station.
10:35 a.m. Randolph Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports a MVA involving MBTA bus. Transit police notified. Officer reports a paper exchange was done between both drivers.
11:26 a.m. Harold St. Medical-General. Caller reports his elderly mother fell in shower. Fire and Coastal notified. Officer reports Fire assisted with Lift assist.
12:49 p.m. Brook Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller from Orlando, FL reports party at the address above is order food with their credit card. Officer reports sitting on home for approximately 20 minus no food deliveries arrived.
1:19 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Driving Complaint. Caller reports a driver being aggressive. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
3:21 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports two suspicious parties arguing in the above area. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
3:24 p.m. Oak St. Missing Person Located. 911 caller reports a disoriented female. Fire and Coastal notified. Officer reports party is being transported to BID Milton.
4:14 p.m. Highland St. Animal Complaint. Walk-in party to report issues with the ownership of his dogs.
4:15 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Animal Complaint. Officer reports a small dog running in the area above.
5:09 p.m. Adams St. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports an MVA in the area above. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal reports patient refusal.
6:18 p.m. Canton Ave. Notification. 911 caller reports a tree snapped and is leaning against wires. Officer reports he put cones down. DPW notified.
6:32 p.m. Dana Ave. Notification. Caller reports a large branch in the area above. DPW notified of the branches on the sidewalk.
July 28
7:35 a.m. Warren Ave. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Walk-in party reports movers took credit card from his home.
9:27 a.m. St. Mary’s Road. General Service. 911 caller reports power lines down on a truck. Caller reports occupants are out of the truck. Officer reports wire hanging, Eversource notified for wire. Officer reports no pole damaged noticed, the wire was wrapped and is not in the way of traffic.
10:49 a.m. Antwerp St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her daughter feeling unwell and weak. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported to BI Boston.
10:57 a.m. Belvoir Road. General Disturbance. 911 caller reports getting threats from his neighbor. Officer reports peace restored, landlord tenant dispute.
11:31 a.m. Stoddard Ln. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller wishes to speak to an officer involving a dispute with a neighbor regarding property. Officer reports civil issue, peace restored.
2:38 p.m. Central Ave. General Complaint. 911 caller requests officers stand by while she retrieves her car from her boyfriend. Call initially came in as 911 open ended call.
3:18 p.m. Gordon Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports six year old son having an allergic reaction.
3:42 p.m. Churchill St. Suspicious Activity. Party came into the station requesting to speak with an officer.
4:53 p.m. Nahanton Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller request to speak with an officer about a male she spoke with in the area. Officer reports she spoke with party. The male wanted to use homeowners bathroom and cool off. Officer cleared.
5:22 p.m. Craig St. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Walk-in party request to report a fraud incident.
8:02 p.m. Granite Ave. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reported an Audi sedan driving erratic in the above area. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
8:19 p.m. Columbine Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports two males going door to door asking for donations. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
10:27 p.m. Apple Ln. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports loud music in the area above. Officer reports a band in the area above, the band will be ending soon.
July 29
6:54 a.m. Canton Ave. General Service. Caller reports a downed tree branch. DPW notified. Caller reports tree branch blocking the road in the above area. Officer reports he found the tree limb. DPW was notified.
8:23 a.m. Adams St. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reports an aggressive driver in the above area. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
10:45 a.m. Crane Road. General Complaint. Caller reports a drivers ed car repeatedly driving up and down her street. Officer talked with caller and is satisfied.
12:41 p.m. Thacher St. Suspicious Activity. Walk-in party reports SP activity with her neighbor.
1:01 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a loose dog in the area above. Officer reports dog was returned to owner.
2:47 p.m. Granite Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports an erratic driver in the area above. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
6:13 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports speeding vehicle in the above area. Officer dispatched to search the area. Nothing showing in the area.
8:25 p.m. Garfield Road. Assist Other Agency. Randolph requests to investigate hit and run. Owner of vehicle was there. There was no damage. Randolph said they’re all set now.
8:27 p.m. Allerton Road. General Service. Caller reports flooding in the area above. Officer reports road is passable.
9:17 p.m. Pleasant St. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a dog in on the back porch parking. Officer reports they were able to place the dog back inside the home. House appeared to be unoccupied at the time of incident.
9:27 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Suspicious Activity. Toyota call center reports an SOS alarm was pinged in the above area. Officer located the vehicle. Officers searched the area for vehicle occupants with no findings. State police to handled.
July 30
1:11 a.m. Spruce St. Medical-General. 911 caller report one year old not breathing normal. One transferred to children's hospital.
2:13 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA outside her house. Fire and Coastal notified. Akiki towed vehicles.
5:12 a.m. Randolph Ave. Missing Person Located. Uber reports he feels uncomfortable dropping off a young female who he believes is underage with a male adult. Called to investigate. Officer took the female back to station. DCF and Boston were located.
6:47 a.m. Brook Road. General Service. Coastal reports tree down in the area above. Officer confirms tree down in the area above. DPW notified.
9:45 a.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. General Service. Caller reports construction equipment next to his home is running with no workers in the area. Officer reports there is a worker on scene. Caller was advised and satisfied.
10:30 a.m. Centre St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Officer reports a minor motor vehicle accident. Officer assisted with paper exchange.
1:16 p.m. Hilltop St. Notification. Caller reports debris left on the sidewalk from an accident last night. Akiki Towing notified to handle.
1:58 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a fall. Coastal and Fire notified.
2:53 p.m. Centre St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Numerous 911 callers report a motor vehicle accident. Coastal and Fire notified.
3:42 p.m. Adams St. Youth Disturbance. Caller reports a group of 20 youths in the above area on mopeds and scooters without helmets. Officer reports youths were gone on arrival.
3:45 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports two car MVA in the above area. No injuries. State PD notified to handle.
4:30 p.m. Central Ave. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a cat was struck by a vehicle in the above area. Officer reports owner was located and is handling the situation.
6:40 p.m. Eliot St. Medical-General. Caller reports party has fainted but is alert and breathing. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal reports transporting one to South Shore Hospital.
7:24 p.m. Hillside St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports she believes someone may be in her house. Officer reports house is clear.
7:29 p.m. Austin St. Medical-General. Caller reports she needs help and requests to go to the hospital. Coastal notified for an evaluation. Officer reports party needs help getting sober. Coastal transports one to BID Milton.
8:04 p.m. Marshall Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports she hears screaming in her neighborhood. Officer reports party was having a panic attack and needed to exit the vehicle. No EMS service requested. Party calmed down and was on their way.
8:08 p.m. Arrowhead Ln. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports he believes someone may have broken into his house and broke a window. Officer reports broken window was accidental by a family member.
8:18 p.m. Canton Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports an erratic driver in the above area. Officer reports party was gone on arrival.
8:26 p.m. Brook Road. General Complaint. Caller reports a loud motorcycle in the above area. Caller reports party is gone on arrival.
9:01 p.m. Bradlee Road. Driving Complaint. Caller reports loud cars speeding in the above area. Officer searched the area with no findings.
9:47 p.m. Highland St. Mutual Aid Sent. Randolph PD requests assistance at the above address with a large party. Officers report assistance is no longer needed.
10:30 p.m. Rockwell Ave. Breaking and Entering. Caller reports her house was broken into.
11:55 p.m. Eliot St. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports a noise complaint in the above area. Officer confirms music is coming from Boston.
July 31
2:46 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. Caller reports she is having a hard time breathing. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transport one to BID Milton.
3:43 a.m. Edge Hill Road. Notification. Caller reports resident at the above address needs to be notified of a property on fire in Dorchester. Officer dispatched to raise the resident. Officer reports the party has been notified.
7:36 a.m. Church St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports wife possibly having a stroke. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
10:06 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports trouble breathing. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
10:35 a.m. Brook Road. Notification. Party reports the area was possibly hit with lightning over the weekend that knocked out the service. Verizon notified for homeowner due to having no phone and internet service.
11:15 a.m. Hutchinson St. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a loose dog in the area above. ACO notified. Animal Control Officer reports the dog is back on the property. Animal control officer notifying the homeowner.
4:16 p.m. Canton Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Walk-in party request to file a H&R report.
4:17 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Animal Complaint. 911 caller reports her dog suffering from a possible seizure. Animal control notified.
6:07 p.m. State St. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller request officer for a paper exchange. Officer assisted with paper exchange, cleared.
8:37 p.m. Randolph Ave. Threats. Caller reports her son and his friend received threats by a weapon.
9:49 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Youth Disturbance. Caller reports children playing basketball in the playground. Officer reports children have left on arrival.
August 1
7:36 a.m. Canton Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports she is feeling light headed. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
7:52 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports she had fallen a few days ago and is in pain. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to the Carney.
8:57 a.m. Hawthorne Road. Property Turned In. Walk-in party to turn in ammo she found within her home.
10:16 a.m. Sias Ln. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a homing pigeon in the area above. Animal Control Officer notified.
10:27 a.m. Bassett St. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a dog locked in a vehicle with the window barely down. Officer reports owner of the vehicle came back and was advised of the rules of leaving the dog in the vehicle.
10:34 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party has fallen in the bathtub. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
11:41 a.m. Central Ave. Suspicious Activity. 911 open ended call, caller reports party asking people for money outside. Caller reports a black male wearing and a black shirt and jeans was in the area asking parties for money. Officer reports the area was checked with negative results of the party.
11:48 a.m. Reedsdale Road. Threats. Caller reports threatening phone call. Officer reports party blocked the phone numbers and no money was given.
11:53 a.m. Central Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a possible heart attack. Coastal and Fire notified. Party transported to Milton Hospital.
3:34 p.m. Bassett St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports elderly party fell in parking lot. Coastal and Fire notified.
3:45 p.m. Brook Road. Bullying. Walk-in party requests to speak with officer regarding child being bullied.
4:23 p.m. Canton Ave. Medical-General. Milton Fire reported a party fell and injured themselves off their bicycle at the above address. Paramedic-1 notified to handle. Officer reported patient refusal.
5:24 p.m. Brook Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reported she had fallen at the above address. Milton Fire and Paramedic-1 notified to handle. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
5:25 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party fell. Coastal and Fire notified.
6:03 p.m. Granite Ave. Animal Complaint. Caller reports possible deceased dog in the area above. Officer reports it is a piece of insulation.
6:29 p.m. Bassett St. General Service. Caller reports down wire. Officer reports down Fios box, Verizon notified to handle.
7:37 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports she is experiencing bleeding and is 25 weeks pregnant. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
7:40 p.m. Annapolis Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports two year old fell off bed, with possible loss of consciousness. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to Children’s Hospital.
7:43 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports possible stroke. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
8:37 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reported a male party going door to door in the above area. Officer searched the area and surrounding area with negative results. Call unfounded.
8:46 p.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reported a party had fallen at the above address. Milton Fire and Paramedic-1 notified to handle.
8:55 p.m. Cantwell Road. Threats. Party came into the station requesting to speak with an officer. Regarding a previous incident, reported earlier today.
10:28 p.m. Highland St. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports they hear a female yelling in the area above. Officer checked the area with negative results.
August 2
2:49 a.m. Wood St. Neighborhood Disturbance. Multiple calls reports a group of people arguing in the street. Officer reports peace was restored.
6:31 a.m. Austin St. Medical-General. Caller reports she wants to go to the hospital. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transport one to BID Milton.
11:49 a.m. Pilon Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports possible stroke. Coastal and Fire notified. Party transported to BID Milton.
12:17 p.m. Austin St. General Complaint. 911 caller reports neighbor is sitting on her porch and will not leave. [Officer] followed up with party as well as their treatment team. Officer reports neighbors were having a discussion. Officers reports the neighbor was gone on arrival, but is known to the station.
12:21 p.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports swollen leg. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
12:57 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Animal Complaint. Caller reports a injured bird in the area above. ACO notified to handle. Animal Control Officer reports taking the bird back to the shelter for assessment.
1:01 p.m. Beacon Street Cir. Notification. Detail officer requests water and sewer mark up for the address above. DPW notified.
1:27 p.m. Walnut St. Medical-General. Caller reports fall, Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
1:53 p.m. Thacher St. Driving Complaint. Caller reports a young male driving erratically on a moped. Officer reports party went through Kelly Field on to Brook. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
2:47 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Elder Affairs. Caller requests to speak to elder affairs officer regarding larceny and threatening text messages.
3:16 p.m. Canton Ave. General Service. State reports two car MVA with airbag deployment in front of the ski area parking lot. Coastal and Fire notified. Area was checked with negative results of a motor vehicle accident.
3:30 p.m. Brandon Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports he fell and hurt his leg. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported party to South Shore Hospital.
8:08 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Medical-General. Caller reports a female party sitting on a wall who appears to be in physical pain. Party transported to BID Milton.
8:40 p.m. Hawthorne Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a suspicious female walking around her property.
8:42 p.m. Huntington Road. General Service. Caller reports a hydrant was possibly struck. Officer reports hydrant is being flushed by the town.
9:21 p.m. Chickatawbut Road. Suspicious Activity. State Police called to notify of a party in and out of the roadway. Officer located party and reports he is walking on the sidewalk.
9:39 p.m. Craig St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party vomiting. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported party to BID Milton.
August 3
1:07 a.m. Centre Ln. Assist Other Agency. Randolph PD pinged a missing person in the area of the intersection above. Officers unable to locate party.
9:39 a.m. Valley Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports party looking through her neighbors trash and was very aggressive when she approached him. Officer reports resident has allowed party to go through the recycle bin. No police service needed.
10:09 a.m. Brook Hill Road. Suspicious Activity. Parking enforcement reports an open door at the residence above and no cars in driveway. Officer reports there is work being done inside the house.
12:07 p.m. Aberdeen Road. General Service. Three year old girl locked herself in the bathroom. Fire notified. Officer was able to get child out of the bathroom.
3:22 p.m. Granite Ave. Animal Complaint. Animal Control Officer notified to handle. Several callers reports a large turtle in the above area.
5:26 p.m. Miller Ave. Medical-General. Life Alert reports party at address above is experiencing chest pains. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
6:18 p.m. Clifton Road. Animal Complaint. Caller reports continuous barking in the area. Officer reports speaking to the party and he was satisfied.
6:55 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Suspicious Activity. 911 caller reports an unwanted party on his property. Officer reports he is driving party to her house in Randolph.
7:15 p.m. Canton Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a party feeling dizzy and nauseous. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal reports patient refusal.
7:18 p.m. Thacher St. General Service. Party came into station asking if she could have police presence so she is able to get her belongings. Officer reports the party was able to get all of her belongings.
7:43 p.m. Briarfield Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a solicitor in the area above. Officer reports speaking to the party. Officer reports he advised party to check in at the station when they arrive in town.
8:54 p.m. Canton Ave. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reports an erratic driver in the area above. Caller reports nothing showing in the area.
10:15 p.m. Brook Road. General Service. Caller reports someone yelling in the area above. Officer reports they spoke to caller and he said the yelling stopped. No police service needed.
August 4
12:14 a.m. Wharf St. Medical-General. Caller reports a party claiming to require medical attention at the address above. Coastal notified. Officers report party got into altercation in Boston. Party advised to contact BPD to pursue further. Coastal transported party to BID Milton.
8:23 a.m. Brook Road. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Walk-in party reports property damage and workers scam.
8:51 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her husband is weak and not feeling well. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to BID Milton.
11:47 a.m. Granite Ave. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. 911 caller reports party to withdraw money from someone else’s account.
12:34 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Assist Other Agency. MVA at above intersection. State Police notified to handle. Officer reports State PD arrived on scene to handle.
1:38 p.m. Wood St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Officer reports two car MVA. Officer assisted with paper exchange.
1:55 p.m. Churchill St. Suspicious Activity. 911 caller reports possible scam through Snapchat. Officer reports no police service was needed, party deleted messages and blocked people prior to his arrival.
1:58 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her mother-in-law is not feeling well. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported party to BID Milton.
2:46 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. 911 caller reports juvenile just stole her son’s bike. Bike was recovered.
5:50 p.m. Wolcott Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reported two suspicious vehicles in the above area. Officer reports the vehicles were parked for an AA meeting.
7:47 p.m. Reedsdale Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a woman sitting on the sidewalk looking confused. Officer reports nothing showing matching the description.
8:05 p.m. Randolph Ave. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a disoriented female. Coastal notified for an evaluation. Coastal reports patient refusal. Officer stood by to make sure she made it on the bus safely.
August 5
12:08 a.m. Canton Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports wife has fallen and can’t get up. Coastal and Fire notified.
10:14 a.m. Dean Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reported 92 year-old female with chest pain. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transporting to BI Boston.
1:26 p.m. Ferncroft Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports a solicitor from Trinity Solar has knocked on her door three times. Officer reports nothing showing in the area.
4:02 p.m. Kahler Ave. Suspicious Activity. Walk-in party reports possible Facebook scam.
4:09 p.m. Belvoir Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports husband having shortness of breath and fever. Coastal transporting party to Brigham and Womens.
5:55 p.m. Fullers Ln. Medical-General. 911 caller reports his mother fell. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transporting party to Brigham and Womens.
5:59 p.m. Emerson Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports mother may be having a stroke. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transporting party to BI Boston.
9:10 p.m. Howard St. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports loud music coming from a house on the street. Officer reports it is a graduation party, the music is reasonable and they are ending at ten.
11:15 p.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports noise complaint in the above area. Officer spoke to the party in the home and they agreed to turn the music down.
11:28 p.m. Adams St. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA. Caller states no EMS requited.
August 6
12:05 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports she is positive for COVID and has bad symptoms, would like to be evaluated by EMS.
12:31 a.m. Curtis Road. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports noise complaint. Officer advised party to shut down the music.
5:37 a.m. Pleasant St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports one month old struggling to breath.
5:41 a.m. Randolph Ave. Suspicious Activity. Care Facility called concerned about a woman in black shirt and black pants with no shoes who came knocking on the locked unit. Party was picked up by her daughter.
8:27 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports party not feeling well. Coastal and Fire notified.
9:35 a.m. Blue Hills Pkwy. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports a motor vehicle accident.
11:01 a.m. Pierce St. General Service. Caller reports harassing phone calls.
11:04 a.m. Granite Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports a motor vehicle accident. Officer reports a paper exchange.
2:18 p.m. Highland St. Medical-General. Coastal notified for the evaluation of a prisoner.
4:59 p.m. Centre St. Animal Complaint. Caller reports dog running in and out of the road. Officer reports dog was no longer in the area. No callers for lost animal at this time.
6:24 p.m. West St. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Caller reports his motorcycle was stolen.
6:35 p.m. Randolph Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports MVA at the address above. No injuries. Officer helped with paper exchange.
8:39 p.m. Austin St. Lockout Vehicle/Home. 911 caller reports she was locked out of her house. Fire notified and handled.
9:35 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Youth Disturbance. Security reports a group of kids walking into the woods of this area. Another caller reports kids in the area making loud noise. Officer reports area was checked, and the kids fled. Officer will continue to patrol area.
11:24 p.m. Adams St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports 18 month old baby having trouble breathing. Coastal and Fire notified and handled. Coastal transported party to Boston Children’s.
August 7
6:25 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. 911 caller reports losing consciousness. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported party to BID Milton.
7:58 a.m. Robbins St. Assist Other Agency. Boston Police report they have a confused party in their city who resides in Milton. Officers sent by home to raise a family member. Officer reports party resides in Dorchester with his wife. Boston Police notified.
9:07 a.m. California Ave. Suspicious Activity. Officer reports he was flagged down to check on a party who may be asleep in their car. Officer reports party was taking a short nap.
9:18 a.m. Edge Hill Road. Medical-General. Officer in the area reports a party possibly in distress. Officer reports [car] will be parked in the area above. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
11:46 a.m. Valley Road. Suspicious Activity. Walk-in party reports past suspicious activity at her home.
12:33 p.m. Houston Ave. Animal Complaint. Caller reports deceased bat. Animal Control Officer notified to handle.
2:36 p.m. Granite Ave. Assault and Battery. 911 caller reports employee threw phone.
4:30 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reports MV driving slow in front of her. Officer reports nothing showing.
5:22 p.m. Austin St. Lockout Vehicle/Home. Fire reports house lockout at the address above. Officer reports party was assisted.
6:54 p.m. Austin St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Officer assist MVA at the address above. Akiki notified for one tow. No injuries.
7:46 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports a male party suffered an injury. Coastal and Fire notified.
8:29 p.m. Willoughby Road. Suspicious Activity. Caller reports receiving a scam call.
8:32 p.m. Woodbine St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her mother’s wound infected. Fire and Coastal notified.
August 8
12:11 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. Flight Alarm reports medical alarm at the address above. Coastal and Fire notified and handled. Coastal reported Fire took control.
12:14 a.m. Unquity Road. Public Assist. 911 caller reports no one on base at the address above, needs police assistance. Officer reports miscommunication between campsite and the group, they will be staying there for the night.
1:27 a.m. Unquity Road. Neighborhood Disturbance. Caller reports three to four car SA MV in the area above making loud noises. Officer reports party was assisted.
2:00 a.m. Adams St. General Service. Citizens Bank security reports they have a network failure at the address above. Officer checked the area. Officer reports everything cleared in the area.
9:12 a.m. Adams St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller requesting assistance with a paper exchange.
9:44 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. Property-Lost. Party walked into the station to report his Milton DPW issued trash barrel went missing. Party was given a call number and advised to contact DPW for a replacement.
12:14 p.m. Adams St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports an MVA in the area above. No injuries reported. Minor damage with a paper exchange.
12:18 p.m. Elm Lawn. General Service. Caller reports flooding in the area. DPW notified. Officer reports speaking with the caller. The abundance of water was from the rain and cleaning the sewer.
2:43 p.m. Ferncroft Road. Animal Complaint. Animal Control Officer reports dog retrieved from the address in a bad condition. ACO transported dog to Canton Vet.
2:51 p.m. Craig St. Medical-General. 911 caller reports her mom has broken her artificial hip. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
3:42 p.m. Austin St. General Service. Walk-in party says he wants to speak with an officer about social media. Officer reports no police service needed.
3:47 p.m. Canton Ave. Larceny/Forgery/Fraud. Caller reported vandalism to her vehicle.
5:03 p.m. Griggs Ln. Medical-General. Caller reports uncle is choking.
5:04 p.m. Brook Road. Assist Other Agency. 911 caller reported [car] struck his vehicle on the highway and fled the area. Officer searched the area with negative results. Officer advised to contact State PD South Boston.
8:17 p.m. Curtis Road. Medical-General. Third party caller reports a party fell outside. Fire and Coastal notified.
August 9
2:25 a.m. Blue Hill Ave. General Service. Caller reports he is an Uber driver and his passenger is feeling unwell. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal 1 reports transporting one to BID Milton.
4:17 a.m. Kenilworth Road. Medical-General. Caller reports an elderly party may have fallen. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal transports one to BID Milton.
6:09 a.m. Wildwood Road. Medical-General. Caller reports his wife is experiencing leg pain. Fire and Coastal notified. Coastal reports transporting one to BID Milton.
6:25 a.m. Adams St. Hazmat Incident. Milton Post Office reports a delivery truck leaked diesel fuel onto Hollis St. DPW notified for cleanup.
11:02 a.m. Brush Hill Road. Assist Other Agency. Officers assisted Boston Police with a motor vehicle stop.
11:45 a.m. Randolph Ave. Suspicious Activity. Detail officer reports party reported to him a FedEx driver backed into their driveway, as well as a black SUV parked across the street, party thought this was SP. Officer reports they made contact with that party. Officer assisted party with bringing packages in garage.
12:56 p.m. Thacher St. General Disturbance. Officer reports altercation at the address above. Officer reports disagreement between Amazon driver and resident. Officers spoke with both parties who have parties who have parted ways.
1:07 p.m. Parkway Crescent. Medical-General. 911 caller reports family member in the resident is having a diabetic emergency. Party transported to BID Milton.
1:26 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. Caller reports she is having a reaction from doubling up on her medications. Coastal and Fire notified.
1:38 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Medical-General. 911 caller reports elderly party fell and hit her head. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
1:55 p.m. Brush Hill Road. Medical-General. Officer reports party not feeling well. Coastal and Fire notified. Coastal transported one to BID Milton.
2:11 p.m. Granite Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports a red truck operating on the wrong side of the roadway. Officer reports area was checked with negative results of the vehicle.
2:13 p.m. Blue Hill Ave. Motor Vehicle Crash. 911 caller reports two car MVA with no injuries. Officer reports paper exchange.
3:49 p.m. Granite Ave. Medical-General. Caller reports complications after having a child a few weeks ago. Fire and Coastal notified. Party was transported to BI Boston.
4:04 p.m. Thacher St. General Service. Walk-in party requests to speak with an officer.
4:46 p.m. Centre St. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports motorcycle into vehicle MVA. Officer reports bicycle party to be transported home.
4:52 p.m. Edge Hill Road. Motor Vehicle Crash. Caller reports two car MBA with no injuries.
6:14 p.m. Randolph Ave. Driving Complaint. Caller reports erratic driver in the area above. Randolph PD notified due to direction of travel.
6:18 p.m. Randolph Ave. Driving Complaint. 911 caller reports an erratic driver in the area above. Officer reports no signs of MV.
8:17 p.m. Brook Road. General Complaint. 911 caller reports a dozen scooters in the area. Officer reports nothing from that area to the square showing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.