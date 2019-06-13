Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, a male suspect robbed the Central Liquor Mart at gunpoint. After obtaining cash, the suspect fled on foot up Eliot Street.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male, approximately 40 years old, dressed in black. We are also interested in any information related to a Hispanic female operating a brown sedan in the area of Brook Hill Road at that time.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, a male suspect robbed the CVS Pharmacy. This suspect indicated he had a weapon under his clothing, but did not display it. After obtaining narcotics, the suspect fled on foot into the parking lot.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, dressed in dark clothes with sunglasses and a hat.
Anyone in the area of either incident during that time period who saw anything suspicious or who has other information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact Milton Police Detectives at 617-698-3800.
