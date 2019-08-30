Police are seeking leads that will help identify and apprehend the person responsible for two recent armed robberies at the Milton Food Mart on Brook Road.
Both robberies of an undisclosed amount of cash happened at or near the neighborhood store’s 9 p.m. closing time, said Milton Deputy Police Chief James O’Neil. The store clerk was not physically harmed.
The variety store is located at 131 Brook Road.
O’Neil said there are similarities in the Aug. 17 and Aug. 26 armed robberies yet he is not confirming a connection between the two holdups at this time.
One similarity is that the suspect in each robbery at gunpoint wore a black mask to cover his face and a hooded sweatshirt to shield part of his identity.
The suspect in the Aug. 17 holdup is described as being 6’ tall with a medium build, wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers.
“We’re canvassing the area, increasing patrols and looking regionally for any similarities,” he said. “It’s certainly being taken very seriously.”
“We’d like to bring this case to a conclusion,” O’Neil said.
One of the store’s owners said he is concerned people will be afraid to come to the store.
Co-owner Nigam Dixit said he is concerned about the negative impact of the robberies.
“It’s pretty scary,” he said. “It’s bad for residents, it’s bad for business owners, and it’s bad for our customers.”
Prior to this month’s robberies, O’Neill said it has been about nine years since the last hold up at the Food Mart. O’Neil cited Dec. 27, 2010, as the previous robbery date.
Anyone with information or outside home security cameras in this neighborhood is asked to contact Detective Mark Cimildoro at 617-898-4812 or mcimildoro@mpdmilton.org
