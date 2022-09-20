The town-owned Pope’s Pond, often considered the wilder sibling of Turner’s Pond, is located off of Blue Hills Parkway.
Both of these passive recreation areas were created as locations for ice harvesting in the days before electric refrigerators.
Today Pope’s Pond has walking paths around much of the pond and a small bridge that provides an excellent viewing spot. It also features a small waterfall that leads into Pine Tree Brook.
Although not as easily walkable as Turner’s Pond, recent improvements to the pathway into Pope’s Pond from Blue Hills Parkway have been made.
Pope’s Pond was originally a rural meadow but was dredged and dammed in the mid-1800s to create an ice pond.
John Myers harvested ice there for about 25 years and after his death, J. Frank Pope acquired the business.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.