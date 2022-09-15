It’s a Friday morning and the rhythms of the Bruno Mars song “Locked Out of Heaven” can be heard coming from Todd Thomsen’s garage at the back of his house on Old Farm Road.
Inside the garage, the four rock musicians, including Thomsen, are having a blast running through songs they have already polished and working out the kinks of a rock and roll-ish version of “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.”
The four, who make up the band Twice-a-Day-Ray, were rehearsing for a gig at 34 Avalon Road as part of Milton Porchfest, an annual event that draws hundreds of listeners.
It is held at homes and porches in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood (the Eliot Street, Brook Road, Central Avenue triangle) and features different types of music and musicians of all ages.
Porchfest will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.
When the four are not playing music, which is most of the time, they can more often be found wearing scrubs and providing emergency care to those who walk through the doors of the emergency room at Mount Auburn Hospital.
In fact, Thomsen said, the group likely holds the honor of being the only rock band to have all worked together to save a man’s life.
Thomsen said the four band members (three physicians and a physician’s assistant) were all working one day when they had a “crazy experience” together.
“A guy came in who was having chest pain and he actually went into full cardiac arrest,” he said.
Mike Murphy, the group’s drummer, was the lead doctor in the case and Kayla Carnell, a physician’s assistant, defibrillated the man while Colin Devonshire was preparing intravenous medications and Thomsen was keeping the man’s airway open.
“We saved the guy. He was fine. We actually went up and talked to him the next day,” Thomsen recalled.
“We theorized that it had to be one of the only instances of an entire rock band resuscitating a guy in the ER,” he said dryly. “Those records aren’t kept but that can’t have happened too many times before.”
