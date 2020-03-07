The Discovery Schoolhouse announced that it has begun a fundraising effort to buy the former Kidder library building it has rented from the town for the past decade as the Select Board agreed on Feb. 26 to allow it to stay in the building while a process is set up to accept offers for it.
The Select Board earlier told the school that due to a recent interpretation of a 1928 court ruling, the building at 101 Blue Hills Parkway could no longer be rented for anything other than “library uses.”
However, the board on Feb. 26, after meeting in executive session about the matter, told preschool officials that they would be allowed to stay for some time after their current lease expires in June.
“The view of the board is that the best interest of the town outweighs the strict interpretation of the law at this point,” Select Board Chair Mike Zullas said.
Zullas stuck by the interpretation from town counsel that the only long-range solution offered under the 1928 Supreme Judicial Court decision is that the building be sold and the proceeds of the sale be put into a fund that would benefit the Milton Public Library.
“We cannot lease it for the purposes that we are currently leasing it for,” Zullas said. “The only option at this point would be to sell that property.”
He said that the town will start looking into an invitation for bids process soon.
