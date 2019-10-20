The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and the Milton Police Department are sponsoring a local Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at police headquarters on 40 Highland St.
Research has shown that the majority of abused prescription drugs come from home medicine cabinets. The community is encouraged to protect the environment by turning in unused or expired prescription drugs safely and anonymously.
