Rising Milton High School sophomore Hoku Panerio-Langer is continuing her work of behalf of Project 351. Every year, Project 351 carries out community-led service and drives in each of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Project 351’s mission is to “build a movement of youth-led service that transforms communities, elevates kindness, and advances opportunity by investing in the courage, compassion, and unlimited capabilities of eighth-grade unsung heroes and quiet leaders.”
In 2019, Hoku Panerio-Langer served as Milton’s ambassador. This hard-working student is continuing her dedication to serve and represent Milton as a Project 351 Regional Service Team member.
Annually, ambassadors from each of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts are selected by hometown educators for their exemplary ethic of service and the values of kindness, compassion, humility, and gratitude. These ambassadors embark on an entire year of community-led service and leadership training.
This fall, in recognition of the many people struggling to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Project 351 is leading an essential sanitary items drive until Sept. 15. These items will be delivered to Hope and Comfort, a nonprofit in Needham that will distribute them to people in need.
To support this fall drive, go to https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3K3VHP4XG93VN?&sort=default.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.