Just hours after the release of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, scores of supporters of abortion rights turned out to express their dismay and outrage.
The standouts at busy intersections in East Milton Square and the five corners at the Milton Public Library drew roughly 80 people of all ages, many of whom said they were shocked by the decision that removes federal protection for an abortion but leaves state rulings in place.
Those gathered carried signs stating “My body, my choice,” “Women’s rights are human rights,” “Abortion is health care,” and “What right dies next?”
While abortion will remain legal for now in Massachusetts, Sharon Bamberg and her husband Michael said they spent their dating years protesting for a woman’s right to choose.
“This is 50 years later,” said Sharon Bamberg, shaking her head. “We will be voting in strength.”
Michael Bamberg said that pro-life politicians have had 40 years to enact legislation for more affordable pre- and post-natal health care but have not done so.
“They don’t really care. It’s a political weapon to them,” he said.
While many vehicles passing along Canton Avenue or Reedsdale Road honked in support, at least two passing drivers yelled angrily at the protesters, one calling them “baby killers.”
Milton High School senior Madison Massad said she turned out to the rally with a group of friends because she was angry.
“I’m mad that the country that I love is taking away rights. I didn’t think this would happen,” she said. “While I personally wouldn’t do it, it needs to be an option.”
Joan Gancarski held two wire coat hangers high in the air and recalled that in 1971, she and other protestors carried similar ones as they marched around the convention hall in Springfield during the Democratic State Convention.
“Women did use hangers to end their pregnancies,” she said.
A few feet away, Julia Collins said that despite the advance notice of the Supreme Court’s decision, “It’s still shocking. I feel like (protesting) this should be high on a lot of people’s priorities.”
Virginia Putnam and her daughter-in-law Heather Putnam stood united near the Milton Public Library, both feeling that the protest was too important to sit out.
They heard about the rally shortly before it began on the Milton for Social Justice Facebook page.
“While we’re safe in Massachusetts, we need to do it to let the world know we’re not in favor of this,” Virginia Putnam said. “It upsets me that politicians think they have the right over women’s bodies.”
Heather Putnam, who has two daughters, agreed.
“We can’t sit this one out,” she said.
