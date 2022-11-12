The Milton Public Schools are setting what one School Committee member called “appropriately ambitious” goals after recently released disappointing MCAS results that have the town and districts across the state striving to catch up to pre pandemic achievement levels.
Except for a few bright spots, including higher science scores, the MCAS results released for 2022 show Milton struggling to make up for the negative learning impacts and disruptions during the 2020 and 2021 school years.
Director of Data and Analytics Vy Vu said the good news is that “Milton continues to exceed state performance on the MCAS at every school, every grade level, every subject.”
Vu presented a summary of the MCAS data to the School Committee on Oct. 26, saying that the numbers are not what the district is used to seeing.
The results, however, overall match the impacts that are being seen in the state and nationally, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
She said the English language arts (ELA) scores have been hardest hit and may not yet have hit their lowest point. The performance for ELA for Grades 3 to 8 has declined by 15% since 2019.
Meanwhile, mathematics scores showed a slight rebound and appear to be making a recovery toward 2019 levels, Vu said.
Despite some recovery from 2021, math scores remain 11 percent below 2019.
“We’re gaining back some ground in math at every level,” she said. “But overall, if you look at the difference between 2019 and 2022, we are still lower, as is the state.”
Vu said that in science, MCAS scores increased beyond the 2019 scores and bucked the statewide performance.
“Everywhere else, we are seeing a decline in scores, and that is actually similar to what is happening statewide and even nationwide,” Vu said.
She said that Grade 10 scores overall remained strong, which is a key indication of students' readiness for college and career.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.