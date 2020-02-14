As of Feb. 4, all but one of Milton’s current town-wide office holders have indicated an interest in seeking reelection and three new candidates, two for the Select Board and another for the Housing Authority, have come forward to take out nomination papers.
Current Select Board member Anthony Farrington recently said he had “no comment” when he was asked if he will seek a second term.
Running for one of the two seats on the board is incumbent Richard Wells, who has lived in Milton all his life and served on the Police Department for about 30 years, including several years as chief.
Taking out nominations for Select Board are Matthew W. Shapiro of 74 Courtland Circle and Daniel P. Clark of 312 Fairmount Ave., who serves on the Fire Station Building Committee.
Shapiro is a newcomer to Milton politics and moved here with his wife AnnaKathleen in 2016.
