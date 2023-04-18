Ramadan is a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims around the world.
This year, Ramadan began on March 22 and ends on April 21. During this time, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset.
Ramadan is much more than just a period of abstention. It is a time for deep reflection, devotion, and community.
In the Milton area, over 50 Muslim families practice fasting during Ramadan.
The Milton Muslim Neighbors (MMN), part of the Milton Interfaith Association (MICA) and Milton Change Maker, hosts an annual Ramadan Iftar that is open to all Muslims and non-Muslims. This event includes a brief talk and activities for kids and was held at Cunningham Hall on March 26.
The MMN also runs an annual food drive in collaboration with all Milton Public Schools, First Parish, and Congregation of Beth Shalom. Donations go to Quincy Interfaith for people in need.
The Select Board of Milton will also hang five light strings at Manning Park during Ramadan. This will go all across the pedestrian side from Adam to Granite St.
The front light string will be a“”Happy Ramadan & Eid" light banner with stars and crescent moon and a total of 378 feet of strings that reflect the joy of the Holy Month. These activities showcase the sense of community that is so integral to Ramadan.
For Muslims, Ramadan is a time to strengthen their relationship with Allah (God) and reflect on their own spiritual journey. Through fasting, prayer, and acts of charity, Muslims seek to purify their hearts and minds and become closer to Allah.
The fast is not just about abstaining from food and drink, but also from negative thoughts and behaviors. It is a time to focus on positive actions, such as kindness, generosity, and forgiveness.
