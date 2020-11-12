Plans for a new branch of the O’Connor Funeral Home from Dorchester are underway for Milton at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Reedsdale Road.
Andrew O’Connor of Milton said he bought the house and property at 584 Randolph Ave. in February and has been working with town officials to determine the permits and permissions that are needed from the town before it can open as a funeral home.
“It seems like we’re getting there,” he said.
O’Connor, along with his father Paul O’Connor, are the owners of the John J. O’Connor & Son Funeral Home in Dorchester, which has been a family business since 1959.
For more on this story read the Milton Times issue of Nov. 12 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.