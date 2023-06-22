Milton officials are preparing to ask Boston and Quincy to join with them to ask the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to add the section of the Neponset estuary that flows below the Walter Baker Dam to Dorchester Bay to their major Lower Neponset River Superfund site.
On June 9, the Milton Landing Committee discussed an environmental report that shows that the same types of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) that were found upstream in the Superfund site have also been found in testing that was done below the Walter Baker Dam in the areas around Milton Landing and farther out into the estuary.
The recently finalized report from Tighe & Bond “found PCB contamination of a concerning level,” according to Assistant Town Planner Josh Eckart-Lee.
Eckart-Lee said the levels were not so high as to place people in imminent danger but did prompt Milton to post signs advising people not to eat fish or shellfish they catch in the area.
“The real danger is in eating fish or shellfish,” he said.
The report also puts the cost of a dredging project at $25 million to $37.5 million and suggests gathering regional support from other communities and groups such as Neponset River Watershed Association. Any request would need to gain support of other town boards, including the Select Board.
During a meeting in Hyde Park on June 12, regional EPA officials described the work that has begun to clean up dangerous PCBs in the first mile of the store from the Neponset’s confluence with Mother Brook in Hyde Park. The site extends to above the Walter Baker Dam at Milton Village.
The stretch of the river, which historically hosted several water-powered industries, was elevated to the federal Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) in March of 2022.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.