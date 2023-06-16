A reception for Milton Public Schools (MPS) staff and teachers was held on June 7, honoring 15 retirees with snacks, praise, and a brief serenade from student musicians in the courtyard at Milton High School.
Those honored were:
Christopher Clements
Clements started at Milton High School in 2018 with a talented record as a teacher of physics and astronomy, School Committee Chair Lizzy Carroll said.
She said that words used to describe Clements are positive, efficient, and a “great presence.”
“Our students have benefited from your welcoming classroom environment, hands-on
investigations with the StarLab and telescopes, and have enjoyed your humor,” she told him.
Bill Connors
Principal Karen Cahill said that she worked with Connors for 10 years, and his kindness, work ethic, and reliability will be missed, Carroll said.
Cahill “loved how he often reminded her when she was working late that the work would still be there tomorrow and family comes first,” she said.
Connors would inquire about Cahill’s family and share stories of his family, especially his grandchildren.
Elaine Coughlin
Carroll said Coughlin taught her daughter Annie in kindergarten, brought a “warm and living presence,” and worked as a team to make kindergarten “fun and nurturing.”
Coughlin also brought “steady calmness” into challenging times during COVID-19.
“Mrs. Coughlin is a gem of our community and we're so thankful we got to join the many, many families she has positively impacted over the years,” Carroll said.
A coworker described Coughlin as “one of the kindest, most considerate, and most passionate individuals” they had ever worked with, who showed “unconditional love and appreciation for all of her students and coworkers.”
Susan Gionfriddo
Gionfriddo, or Mrs. G., began her career in the Milton Public Schools as an educational assistant at Collicot Elementary School.
Principal Holly Concannon described Gionfriddo as an integral part of the Collicot community and the kindergarten team.
Carroll said that Community Schools Director Martha Sandoval believes that Gionfriddo was instrumental in setting up a pilot program of the after-school program in 1982 and worked with it for many years.
“She can be hilarious and sassy, but she is also hard working with a heart of gold,” said Carroll, adding that she is also known for her love of purple.
