“I think every person who has lived in the year 2020 will remember the year 2020, whether they are 10 or 90. They will remember this year.”
With that statement, Select Board member Richard Wells sets the stage for a documentary that gets up close and personal with Milton in the days of COVID-19.
“Remember This Year” is the creation of two Milton men who set out to keep themselves busy and chronicled the months when the pandemic shut us in our homes, closed our schools, flooded our hospitals, and changed life as we know it.
Although Tom Fahey and Brian Kelley are still seeking a broader viewing audience for their 45-minute film, it is up and available for viewing at https://www.facebook.com/RememberThisYear. It will soon have its own website at www.rememberthisyear.com.
The film was the brainchild of Fahey, an experienced television cameraman, and Kelley, who has long delved into the essence of Milton as the host of “Talk of the Town,” which appears on Milton Cable Access Television.
Although the film has received more than 1,200 views, the pair would love to see it go out to a broader audience, but recently received polite no’s from public television.
“We’ve received a lot of nice comments. The question is where do we go from here,” said Fahey, who said he recently received some feedback that could end up resulting in some additional edits.
