The Monster Dash approaches
Glover Elementary School student Hadley Bergeron designed the winning T-shirt for this year’s Monster Dash, a 5K run/walk whose proceeds will benefit the science curriculum in all Milton schools. Hadley also will be the official starter of the Sunday, Oct. 27 race, which starts at 10 a.m. from Cunningham Park at 75 Edge Hill Road.
Her artwork was selected from entries by students at Milton’s four public elementary schools, Saint Mary of the Hills School, Saint Agatha School and Milton Academy, as noted in an MFE announcement.
This year marks the 21st annual race/walk organized by the Milton Foundation for Education. The event benefits the Sam Cichello Memorial Fund. The fund supports the science curriculum in all Milton schools,
