When Rep. Bill Driscoll Jr. started receiving messages that the Massachusetts vaccination website had crashed just after he started oversight hearings on the state’s response to COVID-19, he thought someone was playing a practical joke, but it was real and people began posting screenshots of wait times that were hundreds of thousands of hours long.
“It was clear it was not functioning the way it was supposed to and the wait times were all over the place,” he said in a recent interview.
Driscoll, who is the House chair of the new Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management, has been working to ensure that problems with the efficiency and efficacy of the state’s rollout are addressed.
He said the ongoing problems with the site “really drove us to the place where we needed to have a public oversight hearing immediately.”
Read the rest of this story, available by subscription, at www.miltontimes.com. Subscribe here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.