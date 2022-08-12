A seven week trip from Milton to Seattle, all done on a bike. Who would think to do that?
Erick Ask did, completing the trip from April to June.
Ask has lived in Milton since 2006, started the Safe Routes to School program at Glover in 2007, and serves on the Milton Bicycle Advisory Committee.
Ask grew up in Seattle, moving to Milton when his oldest daughter was entering kindergarten. He previously worked in the Peace Corps, where he spent time working in the Philippines doing aquaculture work. He met his wife and eventually made his way back to the United States.
There were a few reasons why Ask moved to Milton. His wife, a doctor, works at Tufts and it was a quick commute.
Both Ask and his wife liked the French language program in the Milton Public Schools.
Ask speaks four languages and his wife speaks three, so it was important to them that their children be multilingual.
The last reason for choosing Milton was that Ask noticed the bike lane on Brook Road.
“I saw a bike lane on Brook Road and coming from Seattle, I thought, ‘Oh, it must be a progressive community with all this bike infrastructure,’” he said.
Ask’s cross country trip was a long time in the making.
Now that both of his daughters are in college, having six weeks of vacation from his company, and getting the green light from his wife, it was the perfect time to make the trip.
“In the not too distant future, I can imagine retiring, so it was symbolic returning home since I had left after college at 22 years old,” he said.
Ask’s trip did not come without its obstacles.
“Originally, the plan was to do the trip over three years at three weeks each,” he said.
2020 brought COVID and with that, everything from hotels to restaurants was shut down, putting Ask’s trip on hold.
This didn’t stop Ask from making the first leg in his trip. He completed two 100 mile days to Albany and his wife came and got him each day.
In 2021, Ask faced another obstacle when he experienced a knee injury (iliotibial band syndrome) that put his trip on pause again.
This year, he was determined to not let anything deter him.
