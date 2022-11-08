Frustration, congestion, high speeds, and serious accidents have plagued the intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road for years but a state plan to remedy the situation with a roundabout has again prompted concerns, complaints, and skepticism from residents.
At an Oct. 27 Zoom hearing, residents presented a petition with about 1,700 signatures to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) that asked the state not to install a roundabout, but instead widen the roadway so that dedicated left turn lanes can be added.
Residents also objected that the project area doesn’t include other sections of Route 28 in Milton and that getting rid of the traffic light would eliminate gaps in the traffic that residents rely on for entering and exiting side streets and driveways.
Elected officials, including state Sen. Walter Timilty and Select Board member Mike Zullas, urged officials to enact short-term measures now and take into account residents’ testimony.
In August 2019, MassDOT said it was going ahead on designs for the $7.2 million roundabout, which it described as similar to a rotary, but with clear markings, slower speeds, and an all- around better design.
“The roundabout provides the biggest safety benefit, and that is the primary driver for the project,” said Joshua Bartus, the MassDOT project manager, at the Oct. 27 meeting.
He said the funding is from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) for Route 28 (also known as Randolph Avenue) and followed a study on the intersection that has consistently ranked as one of the top five “high crash locations.”
Along with improving safety and traffic conditions, state officials said it will improve vehicular, pedestrian, and bicyclist safety and include aesthetic improvements to this important gateway intersection.
MassDOT is working in conjunction with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) that has jurisdiction over Chickatawbut Road and the Town of Milton, but Bartus said that ultimately the decision lies with MassDOT.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.