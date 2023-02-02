Armed with cotton swabs dabbed in ether, small watercolor brushes, and extensive knowledge, a pair of conservators have been going over every inch of a rare wallpaper that has been in plain sight on the walls of the Isaac Davenport Mansion since 1860.
The painstaking process is designed to extend the life and restore some of the grandeur of 32 panoramic panels that depict illustrations from the first edition of Sir Walter Scott’s epic poem “The Lady of the Lake,” which was published in 1810.
The Georgian mansion is part of the Mary Mae Binney Wakefield Arboreum in Milton that was built and owned by a single family for more than 300 years.
The wallpaper of the story of unrequited love is one of the few remaining examples of the wallpaper that was “extremely popular” during the mid-18th century and considered “a luxury item” indicating that the family was successful.
The Davenport Mansion was last owned by Mary Wakefield, who was known as Polly. She was a horticulturist, landscape designer, and a leader on environmental issues
After her death in 2004, the property was placed in a trust that provides educational programs.
It also gained arboretum status, with specimens including the famous Kousa dogwood varieties that Wakefield propagated.
About 20 people gathered at the mansion for a presentation from the conservators and to enjoy a bowl of hot soup as part of its “Stone Soup” series held monthly in winter months and open to the public.
Deborah LaCamera of Studio TKM Associates said the wallpaper was made by Zuber, a paper company that still operates in France using a wooden block print process.
Manufacturing the paper remains a time-consuming process and the printing often begins with the application of a base or background layer.
