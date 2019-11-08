The record books that date back to 100 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence were literally falling apart in front of Town Clerk Susan Galvin, not from lack of care, but from sheer age.
That was until about four years ago when Galvin brought her concerns before the town’s Capital Improvement Planning Committee.
The town approved a 10-year project to repair, preserve, and digitize Milton’s record books that go back to the early 1600s.
Although $150,000 was approved for this, it has never been fully funded, Galvin said.
“These records aren’t anywhere else,” said Galvin as she placed on her desk a hefty bound volume that bore the dates 1668-1729. “To me, it is of the utmost importance to make sure they’re maintained.”
Putting her hand atop the volume, Galvin said, “It’s comforting. I am happy I was able to do something to help preserve the history of the town.”
Galvin recalled that at the start of the conservation project, “the worst were first” to be sent away.
So far, 44 books of town records have been restored and digitized.
Another 16 are now at the conservation firm Kofile Technologies laboratory in Essex, Vermont, Galvin said.
